10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jesus Luz

Born and raised in Brazil, Jesus Luz has become well-known all around the world for his good looks. For over a decade, Jesus has worked as a professional model. However, Jesus’ looks aren’t his only contribution to the world. In 2010, he started DJing and he began performing professionally a few years later. However, out of all of the things he’s done and accomplished over the years, most people know him best because of his relationship with Madonna. The couple dated for about two years before going their separate ways. However, in the years since the breakup, Jesus has continued to make his presence known. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jesus Luz.

1. He Loves Nature

Spending time outdoors is something that has always been important to Jesus. Growing up in Rio allowed him to spend lots of time enjoying the beauty of his surroundings. He said, “Rio is very rich in nature. I like to spend timeat the beach, in the countryside. Itâ€™s always been very important to me. When Iâ€™m in nature, I feel like Iâ€™m recharging my soul.”

2. He Was A Competitive Swimmer

At one point in his life, swimming became much more than just a hobby for Jesus . When he was a kid, he actually spent a few years swimming competitively and says that he was pretty good. Even though those days are behind him, he still loves to swim whenever he gets the chance.

3. His Father Named Him Jesus As An Ode To Jesus Christ

Jesus was named by his father who has always been a big believer in Jesus Christ. He told Interview Magazine, “My father [gave me] my name because he always admired Jesus Christ as the most philosophical mind of all time. So, when he named me, in his heart and his head, he made a deal, like, Iâ€™m going to name you Jesus so everything good in life is going to come to you because theyâ€™re going to make the homage to Jesus. Itâ€™s a very special name.”

4. He Went To School To Learn How To DJ

When Jesus decided that he wanted to become a DJ, he took it very seriously. He studied DJ technique at Dubspot in New York City for about three months. During his time there, he learned the fundamentals of DJing including how to loop sounds and mix two songs together.

5. He’s Married

Most people still associate Jesus Luz for his relationship with Madonna, but he has completely moved on. He is happily married to fellow model and DJ, Carol Ramiro. In 2016, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malena. The family currently lives in Brazil.

6. He Practices Kabbalah

Jesus has studied several different religions and spiritual schools of thought over the years. During his relationship with Madonna, he was introduced to Kabbalah which he still practices today. According to Reform Judaism, Kabbalah “is a part of Jewish tradition that deals with the essence of God.”

7. He Wanted To Be An Actor

Jesus loves to entertain people and put on a good show. Prior to his careers in modeling and DJing, Jesus had his sights set on becoming an actor. He studied theater during his childhood. He says that Jack Nicholson and Selton Mello are two of his favorite actors.

8. Family Is Important To Him

Even before getting married and having a child, Jesus has always been a family oriented person. Jesus’ parents split when he was about 5-years-old, and he was raised primarily by his mother. He has two younger half brothers who he has very close relationships with and he has worked hard to set a good example for them.

9. He Believes In The 10,000 Hour Rule

We’ve all heard the saying “practice makes perfect” but just how much practice is required to reach perfection? According to Malcolm Gladwell, the answer is 10,000 hours. The 10,000 Hour Rule states that a person must spend 10,000 hours of concentrated practice in order to become an expert at something. Jesus Luz believes this rule and was aiming to achieve 10,000 of modeling experience at the beginning of his career.

10. He Has An Open Minded Approach To Parenting

When it comes to raising his daughter, Jesus and his wife have taken a very progressive approach. He said, “I’m a very open-minded father, in a good way. My daughter is free to be whatever she wants, within the ethical principles that Carol [his wife] and l believe. I don’t agree with ‘boy or girl’ toys. My daughter will play with whatever she wants.”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


