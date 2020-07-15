When Jihoon Lee was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans and in 2019, he seemed like a pretty likable guy. Sure, he had a couple of financial issues to work out, but he and his fiance Deavan seemed to genuinely like each other, and they were both excited about welcoming their baby into the world. However, as time went on, it became clear that Jihoon’s financial problems were much worse than they seemed, and he didn’t seem particularly interested in fixing them. Of course, this put a strain on his relationship with Deavan and also caused him to lose some footing with fans. But the truth is, no matter how bad Jihoon messes up, there’s still something about him that is impossible to hate. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jihoon Lee.
1. He Started A YouTube Channel
One of the best things about being on reality TV is that it usually results in internet fame. Jihoon is definitely leveraging his popularity from the show into other opportunities. He has a YouTube channel that currently has almost 100,000 subscribers. The channel also has more than 6 million total views.
2. He Makes Videos On Cameo
If Jihoon is one of your favorite cast members from the 90 Day franchise, you know have the chance to purchase customized content from him. He has an account on Cameo which is a platform that allows people to put personalized videos from their favorite celebrities and/or influencers. Jihoon charges $45 per video.
3. He Works In Food Delivery
If you’re a fan of the show, you’ve probably wondered (on several occasions) what it is that Jihoon does for work. His job situation is always kind of up in the air and he never seems to have a consistent source of income. However, it looks like he may be turning over a new lead. According to a recent Instagram post, Jihoon works as a food delivery person and makes enough money to support his family.
4. He’s A Gamer
We don’t get to see much about Jihoon’s personal life on the show unless it relates to his relationship with Deavan. Apparently, he has another side we haven’t really gotten to see. Not only does Jihoon like to play video games, he’s also an active member of the gaming community. He has an account on Twitch and often streams himself playing games.
5. He Has A Lot Of Haters
Jihoon seems like a very sweet person, but unfortunately, the way he’s handled certain situations has changed the way some viewers look at him. Since being on the show, he has had to deal with his fair share of haters, especially during the current season where he seems to be making mistakes at every turn.
6. He And Deavan Appear To Still Be Together
The latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has given lots of viewers the impression that Jihoon and Deavan are no longer together. After all, they’ve faced some serious issus that seem almost impossible to come back from. Somehow, though, they have managed to make it work. Deavan appears to still be living in South Korea and they seem to be going strong.
7. His Mom Manages His Money
Jihoon’s finances have been an issue for him throughout his entirely life. He is definitely the kind of person who lets money burn a hole in his pocket. He knew that he would eventually have to curb his spending habits in order to save money for Deavan and the baby, so he asked his mom if she could manage his money for him.
8. He Likes Rock Music
Korea is famous for its k-pop music. The genre has even reached international heights. But that isn’t really Jihoon’s thing. During a Q&A video with Deavan, he explained that he really likes listening to rock music, but he didn’t go into specifics about his favorite song or artist.
9. He Loves Being A Parent
Jihoon was very excited when he found out Deavan was pregnant. Like most new parents, though, when the baby finally arrived, it was clear that Jihoon was overwhelmed. Despite how stressed he sometimes looks on the show, Jihoon loves being a parent to his son, Taeyang. He is also a step father to Deavan’s daughter from a previous relationship.
10. He Doesn’t Want Any Tattoos
Jihoon doesn’t have any tattoos at the moment, and that will likely never change. Even though he likes admiring tattoos on other people, he will probably never get one himself. In the Q&A video I mentioned earlier, Jihoon explained that he has a low pain tolerance and wouldn’t want to sit through the pain of getting a tattoo.