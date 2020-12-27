10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jillian Shea Spaeder

If you’re a Disney lover, you already have Disney+ and probably have had it since it was released in 2019. However, it’s not just for the classics. There are many original works on the streaming service created by Disney, and fans are loving every second of it. Right now “Godmothered” is one of those things that people are falling all over themselves to see, and it stars the lovely Jillian Shea Spaeder. Many people are curious about her, and now they want to know as much as they can.
1. She’s a Disney Veteran
If you think you recognize her, it’s because you do. She’s from the Disney XD series called “Walk the Prank,” and she’s been around the block a time or two. She’s been a Disney star for some time now, and it’s something she’s good at, so why give that up?
2. She’s So Excited About This Role
She’s so excited to be in this project. She’s always dreamed of working with actresses such as Isla Fisher, and she’s so excited that this is a role she gets to have in her life. It’s a dream come true for her, and she’s living her best life dealing with her newfound good luck.
3. She Loves to Sing
Singing is something that she finds so important, and she loves that she has a chance to do it in this role. It’s been something she’s always envisioned herself doing, and she’s not mad about it. It was a dream come true for her. She also loves to play the guitar, and she gets to do both things in this role.
4. She Loves Boston
It’s where she got to work filming her new Disney+ movie, and it was such a great location for her. She fell instantly in love with the historic city – and we can see why – and it’s been something she’s been proud of for a very long time.
5. She Looks Up to Her Big Sister
She’s worked with some very famous people, done some very cool things in life, and made a career for herself doing what she loves, but it’s always been her big sister who has been her role model and inspiration. She looks up to her for so many reasons, but because she’s such a great person seems to be the most prevalent. “She’s wonderful and hardworking. She’s actually a nurse right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is astounding and just incredible,” she says of her older sister.
6. Emma Watson is Her Acting Inspiration
Her older sister might be her biggest role model in life, but it’s Emma Watson who takes the role in the acting world. She looks up to the former Harry Potter actress with such dedication. Jillian considers Watson to be talented and dedicated to her craft, and those are the things she hopes to emulate in her own acting career.
7. Her Parents are Both Musicians
It seems musical talent runs in the family around her family. Her parents, Sharon and Bill, are both very good at what they do, which is music. They are both accomplished, and they have had the pleasure to perform at some of the most amazing venues. Additionally, her parents both work hard outside of their music career. Her mother is a writer on a freelance basis, and her father is a software engineer.
8. Her Sister Isn’t the Only Sibling She Has
We already know she looks up to all people named Emma (her sister and Watson) but she’s not just a sister to her older sister. She also has a brother. His name is Evan. He is also older, which means Jillian is the baby of the family. We would love to find out if her older sister, brother, and she are the epitome of a firstborn, a middle child, and the baby of the family.
9. She’s Still Young
She looks young, but she also is young (you know, as opposed to looking like an 18-year-old who is really 37). She’s actually 18, and she looks 18. Her age is what makes it realistic to her fans when she takes on one of her iconic Disney roles.
10. She’s Got Fans
She might be someone whose name you don’t know off the top of your head just yet, but we have a feeling your kids might know her like she’s their best friend since she’s a Disney star. She has more than a half-million followers on Instagram alone. Her fans love her.