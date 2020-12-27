Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jillian Shea Spaeder

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jillian Shea Spaeder

1 min ago

If you’re a Disney lover, you already have Disney+ and probably have had it since it was released in 2019. However, it’s not just for the classics. There are many original works on the streaming service created by Disney, and fans are loving every second of it. Right now “Godmothered” is one of those things that people are falling all over themselves to see, and it stars the lovely Jillian Shea Spaeder. Many people are curious about her, and now they want to know as much as they can.

1. She’s a Disney Veteran

If you think you recognize her, it’s because you do. She’s from the Disney XD series called “Walk the Prank,” and she’s been around the block a time or two. She’s been a Disney star for some time now, and it’s something she’s good at, so why give that up?

2. She’s So Excited About This Role

She’s so excited to be in this project. She’s always dreamed of working with actresses such as Isla Fisher, and she’s so excited that this is a role she gets to have in her life. It’s a dream come true for her, and she’s living her best life dealing with her newfound good luck.

3. She Loves to Sing

Singing is something that she finds so important, and she loves that she has a chance to do it in this role. It’s been something she’s always envisioned herself doing, and she’s not mad about it. It was a dream come true for her. She also loves to play the guitar, and she gets to do both things in this role.

4. She Loves Boston

It’s where she got to work filming her new Disney+ movie, and it was such a great location for her. She fell instantly in love with the historic city – and we can see why – and it’s been something she’s been proud of for a very long time.

5. She Looks Up to Her Big Sister

She’s worked with some very famous people, done some very cool things in life, and made a career for herself doing what she loves, but it’s always been her big sister who has been her role model and inspiration. She looks up to her for so many reasons, but because she’s such a great person seems to be the most prevalent. “She’s wonderful and hardworking. She’s actually a nurse right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is astounding and just incredible,” she says of her older sister.

6. Emma Watson is Her Acting Inspiration

Her older sister might be her biggest role model in life, but it’s Emma Watson who takes the role in the acting world. She looks up to the former Harry Potter actress with such dedication. Jillian considers Watson to be talented and dedicated to her craft, and those are the things she hopes to emulate in her own acting career.

7. Her Parents are Both Musicians

It seems musical talent runs in the family around her family. Her parents, Sharon and Bill, are both very good at what they do, which is music. They are both accomplished, and they have had the pleasure to perform at some of the most amazing venues. Additionally, her parents both work hard outside of their music career. Her mother is a writer on a freelance basis, and her father is a software engineer.

8. Her Sister Isn’t the Only Sibling She Has

We already know she looks up to all people named Emma (her sister and Watson) but she’s not just a sister to her older sister. She also has a brother. His name is Evan. He is also older, which means Jillian is the baby of the family. We would love to find out if her older sister, brother, and she are the epitome of a firstborn, a middle child, and the baby of the family.

9. She’s Still Young

She looks young, but she also is young (you know, as opposed to looking like an 18-year-old who is really 37). She’s actually 18, and she looks 18. Her age is what makes it realistic to her fans when she takes on one of her iconic Disney roles.

10. She’s Got Fans

She might be someone whose name you don’t know off the top of your head just yet, but we have a feeling your kids might know her like she’s their best friend since she’s a Disney star. She has more than a half-million followers on Instagram alone. Her fans love her.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Know about The Moon Knight Disney+ Series So Far
SNL’s Middle Aged Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are Back
Meet the Kids from Fixer to Fabulous
Who Will Be The Acolyte In The Upcoming Series?
Five Solid Movies That Sat on the Shelf Years Before Their Release
Five Director’s Cuts That Made the Movie Worse
Five 80s Movies With Phenomenal Soundtracks
What We Learned from the Coming 2 America Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jillian Shea Spaeder
Whatever Happened to Erika Eleniak?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ski Mask the Slump God
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Arvind Swami
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5