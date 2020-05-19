Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Jillian Sipkins

Jillian Sipkins is a multi-talented actress, writer, and cinematographer. However, she is best-known for her role on the reality TV series Magic for Humans. The show features Sipkins’ husband, Justin Willlman, as he performs magic tricks for random people on the street. It aired its first season in 2018, and it quickly became a hit among fans. Now in it’s third season, Magic for Humans is proving to be the perfect kind of light hearted entertainment the world needs right now. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jillian Sipkins

1. She’s A Photographer

Some people may be most familiar with Jillain Sipkins because of her marriage. However, she is much more than a wife and she has worked hard to blaze her own trail. Jillian  is a talented photographer who does all sorts of creative shoots around Los Angeles. She shoots everything from headshots to live shows.

2. She’s An Interior Designer

Jillian Sipkins is the truth definition of a creative. In addition to her work as a photographer, Jillian is also an interior designer who have a special knack for taking mundane spaces and turning them into beautiful places to enjoy life.

3. She Loves Hanging Out With Her Son

It’s clear that Jillian Sipkins has a lot on her plate, but if there’s one thing she always makes time for, it’s her son. Jillian is a proud mom to a cute little baby boy named Jackson. He’s just over a year old and Jillian loves getting the chance to watch him grow up.

4. She Studied Journalism

Like lots of other people, Jillian’s career path hasn’t been a straight shot since college. Jillian attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism. She also attended The American International University in London where she studied photography.

5. She Can’t Function Without Coffee

If you’re the type of person who feels like your day can’t get properly started until you’ve had a cup of coffee, you’re in good company. Jillian lives by the quote, “don’t talk to me until I’ve talked about having my coffee”.

6. She’s From Chicago

Jillian Sipkins was born and raised in Chicago. However, like many other people in the entertainment industry, Jillian chose to relocate to Los Angeles to give herself a better chance of finding success. The move definitely paid off for Sipkins both personally and professionally.

7. She’s A Blogger

According to Jillian’s LinkedIn page, she has worked as a creative copywriter for nearly 10 years. With her experience in writing, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that she was also a blogger. Jillian once ran a blog with L.A. based comedian, Eden Dranger called Snacks & Hacks. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the website has been updated in quite some time.

8. She Has A Podcast

On top of the blog, Jillian and Eden also ran a podcast under the name Snacks & Hacks. According to the podcast’s description, Snacks & Hacks is “a weekly podcast that feeds the mind and belly. Join us as we hang with cool people, discover new life hacks and create badass snacks.” The podcast also seems to no longer be active, but you can still check out old episodes if you’d like to get some cool new snack recipes.

9. She Met Her Husband At A Charity Event

Jillian and her husband went viral when they shared a video detailing the story of how they met at a charity event. After their first meeting, the couple set up a date by connecting through comments on Instagram. Although the video was originally just meant to be played at their wedding reception so they wouldn’t have to keep answering the “how we met” question. Although this could’ve easily been a boring story, Jillian and Justin put a Drunk History twist on it that made it weirdly entertaining.

10. She Has Diabetes

Jillian was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was a 19-years-old college freshman. As a result of the illness, Jillian says she has to “wear an insulin pump, connected to me via tubing and a port that I move to a new location on my body every three days. I also wear a CGM (continuous glucose monitor) that tells me more or less what my blood sugar is up to so that I can act accordingly (give myself insulin if the readings are too high or eat something if the readings are too low).” Although diabetes has definitely caused some complications in her life Jillian does her best to remain healthy.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.

