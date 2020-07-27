Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jim Bob Duggar

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jim Bob Duggar

1 min ago

Best-known for being the patriarch of the Duggar family, Jim Bob isn’t your typical reality TV star. Although he’s been on TV for over a decade, Jim Bob has avoided much of the spotlight that comes with it. While Jim Bob and his family were initially seen as wholesome and fairly unproblematic, things changed when reports surfaced that his son, Josh, had been accused of molesting other children in the Duggar family. Since then, the family has experienced a fall from grace, and lots of people have started to question Jim Bob’s parenting. However, Jim Bob has refused to let the rumors and negativity stop him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jim Bob Duggar.

1. He’s An Author

Jim Bob isn’t just the author of one book, he’s actually written two. He and his wife, Michelle, have released two books together. Their first book, The Duggars: 20 and Counting!, was released in 2008 and contains parenting tips. Their second book, A Love That Multiplies was released in 2012 and  shares insight on the Duggar family. There’s no word on whether or not Jim Bob plans to release more books in the future.

2. He’s Admitted To Spying On His Kids

The Duggar family is notoriously conservative and the children were raised in a strict religious home. This means that, in many ways, Jim Bob and Michelle have been overly involved in their children’s personal lives. In 2020, Jim Bob and his wife admitted that they spy on their children using monitoring software. The spying only stops once the child gets married and moves out.

3. He Was Involved In Politics

Unless you’ve been watching the Duggar family for years, you may not be aware that Jim Bob had a career in politics. He was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002. In 2002, he ran for a seat on the United States Senate but didn’t win.

4. He’s A Real Estate Agent

As you can probably guess, supporting a wife and 19 children is incredibly expansive. Jim Bob has been fortunate that he’s been able to take care of his family by working in the real estate industry. He is a licensed real estate agent who has made money through owning property.

5. He’s The Voice Of The Duggar Family Instagram Page

Since the Duggars are so conservative, social media isn’t a place where they spend too much time. Jim Bob doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, but he is the voice of the family’s official page. The account currently has nearly 2 million followers and features regular updates about Jim Bob and the rest of the Duggar family.

6. He Recently Celebrated 36 Years Of Marriage

Faith and tradition are two things that are very important to the Duggar family. So it goes without saying that marriage is something Jim Bob takes very seriously. He and his wife recently celebrated 36 years of marriage and the couples hopes to continue to be an example of true love and commitment.

7. He’s A Fan Or Home Births

Most people couldn’t imagine delivering 19 children at all, never mind going it at home. However, that’s exactly what The Duggars did. All of Jim Bob’s children were delivered at home and it’s something that he expects his children to uphold as well. His son, John-David broke the tradition when he and his wife decided to give birth at a local hospital.

8. He’s Been Accused Of Having A Bad Temper

On the surface, Jim Bob seems like a great guy who simply wants the best for his family. However, some people have suggested that that may not be the case. Jim has been accused of having a really bad temper, and a former employee said, “Jim Bob’s a totally different animal when the camera’s not on him.”

9. He Loves To Spend Time Outdoors

Jim Bob is the kind of person who likes to enjoy the simple things in life. He doesn’t need to spend a lot of money or do anything extravagant to have a good time. One of his favorite things to do is spend time outdoors and enjoy all of the beauty that nature has to offer.

10. He Wasn’t Home Schooled

One of the many things that makes The Duggar family unique is the fact that they chose to home school all of their children. Many assumed that Jim Bob has chosen to raise his kids this way because it mirrors how he was raised. Ironically, though, Jim Bob wasn’t home schooled. He attended a private school in Arkansas called Shiloh Christian School where he was part of the school’s first graduating class. He didn’t attend college.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Trailer for Amazon’s Utopia
What We Learned From The Trailer for Amazon’s Truth Seekers
Do The Married to Medicine Husbands Get Paid?
Is the Show Dirty Jobs Fake?
Ranking The Top Five Traps in the Saw Movies
10 Pretty Strange and Dark Facts About The Wizard of Oz
We Totally Forgot That Angela Bassett Was in Kindergarten Cop
The Five Best Hijacking Thrillers of All-Time
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jim Bob Duggar
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vairrun Strickland
Remembering John Saxon: Iconic Actor Dies at 83
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chrissie Fire Mane
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon