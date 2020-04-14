10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim DiBattista

Jim DiBattista is a contestant on the television serial competition titled “The Biggest Loser.”Jim entered the competition vying for the $100,000 grand prize for losing the greatest number of pounds as he went up against other contestants who are also on a weight loss journey. DiBattista pulled out all the stops in his efforts and he was one of the most closely followed contestants. He grabbed our attention with his interesting backstory. If you weren’t able to keep up with the most recent round of contestants, here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Jim DiBattista.
1. He is a native of Philly
Jim hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is where he currently resides and lives with his family. He is a man who values his loved ones and he realizes that it is important for both himself and his family to start living a healthier life. This starts with changing his lifestyle and eating habits to lose the extra pounds that he has been carrying. Jim weighed in at 385 pounds when he first joined the competition and his goal is twofold. He joined the show to reach a healthy weight and to win the grand prize of $100,000.
2. Jim has a nickname
DiBattista has a nickname because of a habit that he has formed over the years. Many people call him “coach.” As the dad of three boys, he has become the coach of a local youth football team in Philadelphia. He inspires young people to be active and participate in sports, but having the extra pounds has not set the best example. Achieving his own ideal body weight will not only give him more energy for coaching the kids, but it will also set a good example of healthy living for them to follow.
3. The big winner
Jim lost a total of 144 pounds during his time on the television series “The Biggest Loser.” This is one time in his life that losing the most makes him the biggest winner. He shared that he had a great sense of accomplishment when he was announced as the winner of the competition. He was awarded the $100,000 grand prize. Although the financial award is amazing, there is an even greater win, and that is a healthier body. His final weight at the close of the contest was 241 pounds.
4. Jim is no quitter
One thing that we learned about Jim DiBattista during his time on the show is that he is a hard worker. He accepted all of the challenges that were presented to him during the competition and he emerged victoriously. Viewers got to know him a lot better. It became apparent that he is not someone who shrinks away from a challenge, no matter how difficult
5. He gained a huge following of fans
The challenges that were thrown at Jim were not easy, and for a man who is overweight and 47 years of age, they were hard to master. Viewers found themselves pulling for him though. There is something about his strong will to succeed and to do so for all the right reasons that endeared him to viewers’ hearts. Those who watched him overcome personal and literal obstacles gained a new sense of respect for him and he has earned a big group of fans out of the deal. Jim is one of the newer reality television celebrities.
6. He learned a lot about himself
Jim DiBattista came away from “The Biggest Loser” with a lot more than the monetary prize that he earned. While he was involved in the competition he learned a lot about himself in the process. It called for him to examine his attitudes about health, diet, and exercise. The knowledge that he gained has been reinforced through the hands-on application of using the advice and changing his lifestyle. The education and experience will stay with him for the rest of his life.
7. He had a few struggles along the way
Jim experienced difficulties when he first joined the competition. He is a family man and he also has a job, so he didn’t arrive on the scene without other responsibilities. Some of his greatest challenges were balancing the load of work along with the care of his family. The result was balancing these and finding time to care for his own health and well-being. He was the one he most often placed as the lowest priority. Jim learned some valuable time management skills and how to set his priorities so self-care is also included in the must-do list. He learned that his own health is important too.
8. Jim has built a big support network
The outpouring of love and support from fans who had never met Jim in person was tremendous. This shows us that he has touched a lot of people who watched the competition unfold. hundreds of fans congratulated him on the win. Many told him how proud they are of him and thanked him for representing the “over 40 group.”
9. Jim has had his share of heartbreak
Jim’s backstory was very touching for viewers. He found himself in an unhealthy place in life. Although he was a coach he was way over healthy body weight. This may in part be due to the fact that he lost both of his parents way too early. He has known the pain of losing them, but it has also served as a warning that life is short and you must take care of yourself so you will be around for those who love and need you.
10. Jim DeBattista is an inspiration
Jim serves as a role model for the rest of us who need to make improvements in our lifestyles and eating habits. He is an average American who most can relate to. His story is not uncommon and since he shared a lot of similar characteristics and habits with the masses, his amazing transformation is inspiring and it shows us that we can do it too.