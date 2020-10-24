Jim Parsons Reveals How Sheldon Cooper Would Handle the Pandemic

If the question is how Sheldon Cooper would handle anything the answer should be that he’ll overreact and do whatever he feels that he needs to so that he can establish and maintain the order that his life so desperately needs. This is a slight exaggeration of what Jim Parsons, the man that made Sheldon such a brilliant pain in the butt during The Big Bang Theory, has already stated. One has to remember that Sheldon actually kept himself in his room at one point and used a robotic messenger with a tablet attached to the top to interact with people at one point, so it’s likely that he would find a way to do roughly the same thing during the pandemic. But seeing as how by the end of the show Sheldon had come to realize that being alone wasn’t the best idea any longer, it’s very possible that he would find a way to protect not just himself, but all those around him since he came to value his friends finally and saw that they meant more to him than he’d initially realized. Plus, being married it’s not always the best idea to quarantine yourself from your spouse since marriages are built on sticking together, not ducking for cover every time someone sneezes. The fact that Sheldon is a germaphobe would definitely come into play, but again, he’d likely try to find a way to protect his friends as well as himself and Amy since otherwise, he might worry that everyone around him would die of the virus and then he’d be left alone again.
Sheldon has been a curious character since for the length of the show he was a very narcissistic and highly intelligent individual, the kind of person that a lot of people find it difficult to be friends with since being proud of your intelligence is great and all, but it’s not much of a reason to think that you’re the end-all, be-all of humanity, especially if there are so many other facets of life that you have yet to experience. It’s easy to look at Sheldon and call him a nerd and a geek since he’s a grown man that still has to claim his own spot on the couch for his own reasons and he’s still into comic books and ‘collectibles’, but when you come to realize that as a young kid Sheldon kind of missed out on a lot of his youth since he was embracing his high IQ and learning as much as he possibly could, he finally started growing up a little bit during the show. One thing about Sheldon is that he’s not such a brainiac that he would stop being a kid at heart since despite taking the comics and shows he loves so seriously he’s still a huge fan of pop culture and embraces it entirely. In other words, Sheldon is the kind of person that was way too serious as a kid but somehow stayed that serious while still enjoying things that many kids still do as they turn into adults. It’s a bit complicated really, since you kind of need to be a big kid at heart to really understand it.
Sheldon vs. the pandemic would be an interesting episode no doubt, or series of episodes since one can only imagine that Sheldon would be buying out masks, gloves, full bodysuits, and possibly anything else that he might feel that he needed in order to protect himself and his friends. Everything would likely be scrubbed down on a daily basis and he would probably be working from entirely in order to stay as completely safe as possible. This is Sheldon we’re talking about, after all, no measure would be too great and no amount of supplies would be too much until it happened that the apartment couldn’t take anymore at least. Or maybe Sheldon would calm down a little and take into account the survival rate of COVID-19. Yeah, he probably wouldn’t simply because gain, this is Sheldon we’re talking about and the idea of being a germaphobe is a little too ingrained to simply shrug off anything that might be transmitted through the air or by touch. With that in mind though it’s kind of interesting to think of how the rest of the cast would handle the pandemic simply because they put up with Sheldon so often that they would likely find no other option but to accept that he’d kind of go overboard with the whole idea of staying safe.
It’s too bad that the show had to end, but despite Jim Parsons walking away from it, there was the feeling that everything might have come to a head since it was no longer the same show it started out as and had reached a happy ending point. It was probably best that it ended if only to keep the story from becoming watered down.