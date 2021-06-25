No matter how talented a person is, they can never know what to expect from a show like America’s Got Talent. So when Jimmie Herrod stepped on the stage to perform a cover of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie, all he could do was put on a great show and hope for the best. Fortunately, the best is exactly what he got. Jimmie’s performance left the judges completely in awe and he earned a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara. Now, Jimmie has the entire internet buzzing and there are a lot of people out there hoping that he ends up being this season’s winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmie Herrod from America’s Got Talent.
1. He’s From Tacoma
A lot of sources have been referring to Jimmie as a Portland native. Although he does currently live in the Portland area, he was actually raised in Tacoma. Although Tacoma is a great city with a rich history, it’s not the best place to be to pursue a career as an entertainer.
2. He’s Already Released An Album
People who compete on America’s Got Talent come to the show at all kinds of different places in their careers. While Jimmie certainly isn’t where he wants to be just yet, he’s already accomplished a lot. He released an album in 2018 called Falling in Love and Learning to Love Myself. He also tours with a group called Pink Martini.
3. He’s A Professor
Jimmie doesn’t just love sharing his musical talents with the world as a performer, he also loves sharing his knowledge with other musicians. Jimmie is currently an adjunct professor in the music department at Portland State University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working at the school for more than five years.
4. He’s Done Some Acting
Singing may be what Jimmie is best known for, but in reality, he’s truly an all-around performer and he loves acting. He has done several theater productions over the years including The Ballad of Ishtar and American Idiot. In both plays, he played a female character.
5. He Doesn’t Mind The Inconsistency That Comes With Working In The Arts
There are lots of very talented people who never pursue a career in the arts because they know how inconsistent it can be. That, however, has never bothered Jimmie. He told Artslandia, “Inconsistent work is a frightening lifestyle for many, but for me, a life that feels stagnant stirs my anxiety. All the same, having a month with a sparse calendar still worries me – that I’m not elevating in my career.”
6. He’s In A Relationship
Lots of people believe that life is much better when you have someone to share it with, and it looks like Jimmie has found that person. Jimmie is in a relationship with a man named Ruslan Kamalov. From what we can tell, Ruslan is not a musician. It’s unclear how long the couple has been together but they appear to be very happy.
7. He Likes To Travel
Jimmie’s talents have allowed him to see more places than he could’ve ever imagined. On top of traveling all over the United States, he has also gotten to visit lots of other countries such as Belgium, Canada, Turkey, and France. If he wins AGT, he’ll be adding even more destinations to his list.
8. His Mom Is His Biggest Supporter
There are lots of creative people in the world who struggle to gain the acceptance of their parents. After all, many parents don’t take too kindly to the idea of their child pursuing a career in the arts over something more traditional. Luckily for Jimmie, that hasn’t been his reality. His mom was actually the person who encouraged him to get into singing and she’s supported him at every step.
9. His Social Media Following Is Already Growing
Being on a show like America’s Got Talent can do wonders for a person’s career even if they don’t end up winning. Jimmie is already starting to realize that. He currently has 11,300 followers on Instagram and the number keeps climbing. There’s no doubt that his following will increase even more the longer he stays on the show.
10. AGT Appears To Be His First Competition Show
Jimmie has been doing his thing musically for quite some time now, but as far as we can tell this is the first time he’s ever been on a TV talent show. Some may think this puts him at a disadvantage against competitors who have done shows before, but it might just allow him to have a better perspective on the experience.