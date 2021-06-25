Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmie Herrod

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmie Herrod

32 seconds ago

No matter how talented a person is, they can never know what to expect from a show like America’s Got Talent. So when Jimmie Herrod stepped on the stage to perform a cover of “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie, all he could do was put on a great show and hope for the best. Fortunately, the best is exactly what he got. Jimmie’s performance left the judges completely in awe and he earned a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara. Now, Jimmie has the entire internet buzzing and there are a lot of people out there hoping that he ends up being this season’s winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmie Herrod from America’s Got Talent.

1. He’s From Tacoma

A lot of sources have been referring to Jimmie as a Portland native. Although he does currently live in the Portland area, he was actually raised in Tacoma. Although Tacoma is a great city with a rich history, it’s not the best place to be to pursue a career as an entertainer.

2. He’s Already Released An Album

People who compete on America’s Got Talent come to the show at all kinds of different places in their careers. While Jimmie certainly isn’t where he wants to be just yet, he’s already accomplished a lot. He released an album in 2018 called Falling in Love and Learning to Love Myself. He also tours with a group called Pink Martini.

3. He’s A Professor

Jimmie doesn’t just love sharing his musical talents with the world as a performer, he also loves sharing his knowledge with other musicians. Jimmie is currently an adjunct professor in the music department at Portland State University. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working at the school for more than five years.

4. He’s Done Some Acting

Singing may be what Jimmie is best known for, but in reality, he’s truly an all-around performer and he loves acting. He has done several theater productions over the years including The Ballad of Ishtar and American Idiot. In both plays, he played a female character.

5. He Doesn’t Mind The Inconsistency That Comes With Working In The Arts

There are lots of very talented people who never pursue a career in the arts because they know how inconsistent it can be. That, however, has never bothered Jimmie. He told Artslandia, “Inconsistent work is a frightening lifestyle for many, but for me, a life that feels stagnant stirs my anxiety. All the same, having a month with a sparse calendar still worries me – that I’m not elevating in my career.”

6. He’s In A Relationship

Lots of people believe that life is much better when you have someone to share it with, and it looks like Jimmie has found that person. Jimmie is in a relationship with a man named Ruslan Kamalov. From what we can tell, Ruslan is not a musician. It’s unclear how long the couple has been together but they appear to be very happy.

7. He Likes To Travel

Jimmie’s talents have allowed him to see more places than he could’ve ever imagined. On top of traveling all over the United States, he has also gotten to visit lots of other countries such as Belgium, Canada, Turkey, and France. If he wins AGT, he’ll be adding even more destinations to his list.

8. His Mom Is His Biggest Supporter

There are lots of creative people in the world who struggle to gain the acceptance of their parents. After all, many parents don’t take too kindly to the idea of their child pursuing a career in the arts over something more traditional. Luckily for Jimmie, that hasn’t been his reality. His mom was actually the person who encouraged him to get into singing and she’s supported him at every step.

9. His Social Media Following Is Already Growing

Being on a show like America’s Got Talent can do wonders for a person’s career even if they don’t end up winning. Jimmie is already starting to realize that. He currently has 11,300 followers on Instagram and the number keeps climbing. There’s no doubt that his following will increase even more the longer he stays on the show.

10. AGT Appears To Be His First Competition Show

Jimmie has been doing his thing musically for quite some time now, but as far as we can tell this is the first time he’s ever been on a TV talent show. Some may think this puts him at a disadvantage against competitors who have done shows before, but it might just allow him to have a better perspective on the experience.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Watch This Trio of Musicians Entertain Passengers During a Flight Delay
Super Bowl Commercials Are Getting Bumped Up to $6 Million
How The New Celebrity Dating Game Compares to the Original
The Office Would Have Been Canceled if Not For This Episode
Beast Wars Will Be The Next Transformer Movie: Is That Good Or Bad?
Will Ultron Make His Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
What We Learned From The Final Trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad
Indiana Jones 5 Set Video Teases More World War 2 Flashbacks
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jimmie Herrod
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brooke Simpson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Jarratt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kwame Patterson
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
Dragon Ball Z
Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best
dragon ball z
Ranking Every Major Dragon Ball Z Villain From Most to Least Likeable
virtual crunchyroll expo
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is Set to be Massive
A Conversation on Asian-American Representation in Anime
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 7 Challenges in Destiny 2
fortnite save the world
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite Save The World v5.40
destiny 2 unbroken
How Do You Get Your Hands on the Destiny 2 Title “Unbroken?”
destiny 2 season 15
After Season of Arrivals, Extended Destiny 2 Seasons are a Huge Mistake