When Jimmy Tatro started posting videos on YouTube several years ago, he was hoping to use the platform to make some easy money. He could have never imagined, however, that he would eventually earn millions of subscribers and his YouTube videos would lead to major opportunities in the entertainment industry. Now with well over a decade of experience to his name, Jimmy has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the business and he still has a lot of cool things he wants to do. If you haven’t heard of Jimmy yet, that won’t be the case for much longer. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jimmy Tatro.
1. He Started Making Videos In Elementary School
Jimmy has always had a creative spirit and he fell in love with making videos at a very early age. He told Knight News, “I’ve pretty much been making videos my entire life. They probably started when I was around 9 or 10 and I used to make skate videos with my friends back when I was convinced that if I didn’t make it to the NBA I would be forced to become a professional skateboarder. After those, me and my buddies used to just make dumb videos of little sketches and stuff like that, but I didn’t actually learn to start making quality videos until high school.”
2. He’s A Stand-Up Comedian
On top of making videos, making people laugh is something else Jimmy has always been passionate about. While many people are familiar with the comedy skits he posts on the internet, he is also a stand-up comedian who has performed at venues across the country.
3. His YouTube Channel Has Hundreds Of Millions Views
When people talk about Jimmy’s YouTube channel, they often mention the fact that his LifeAccordingToJimmy channel has gotten well over 3 million followers. What’s even more impressive, however, is the fact that the channel has more than 660 million total views.
4. He Was In Grown Ups 2
Jimmy’s career has been a wild ride and he’s gotten to do lots of cool things over the years. One of the first major opportunities to come his way was the chance to work with Adam Sandler, David Spade, Chris Rock, and Kevin James in the 2013 movie, Grown Ups 2. Jimmy played a small role in the film as a frat boy.
5. He’s Never Wanted To Have A ‘Real’ Job
There are some people who have dreams of growing up and being a doctor, a teacher, or a lawyer – but Jimmy has never been one of those people. He’s never been interested in having a ‘real’ job and he’s always seen himself doing something that allowed him to entertain others.
6. He Went To University of Arizona
Jimmy was born and raised in California but decided to head to Arizona for college. He attended the University of Arizona which is where he started his YouTube channel. While there, he also joined the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He eventually decided to drop out of college to focus on his YouTube channel.
7. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Even though Jimmy makes his living through the internet, he doesn’t like to spend all of his time being in front of a camera or a screen. Instead, he enjoys getting outdoors and being surrounded by the beauty of nature. He loves to do things like go hiking and biking.
8. He Likes To Travel
Jimmy is an adventurous person and he’s always looking for ways to live his life to the fullest. Traveling has become one of his favorite ways to do that. He loves having new experiences and he has gotten to visit places all around the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Greece and Mexico.
9. He’s Very Close To His Family
There are some people who are quick to forget where they came from as soon as they get a taste of success. Jimmy has never been that kind of person. He is very family oriented and loves spending as much time with his family as he can. In 2018, he even took his parents with him for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
10. He Initially Thought The Opportunity To Work With Tyler Perry Was A Prank
A few years ago when Jimmy got a phone call from Tyler Perry asking if he’d be interested in being in the movie Boo! A Madea Halloween, Jimmy thought it was a joke. He figured someone was playing a prank on him and was completely surprised when Tyler Perry FaceTimed him a few minutes later to confirm his identity.