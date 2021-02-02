Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jing Lusi

2 mins ago

Jing Lusi has had the kind of career that she probably never could have even imagined. Obviously, she always hoped that she would be successful, but the amount of success she has achieved has been the kind that many people can only dream of. Although she has been well-known in the UK for several years, she gained huge international attention for her role as Amanda Ling in the box office hit, Crazy Rich Asians. Although her character was what most people would consider a ‘mean girl’, Jing’s performance was undeniably entertaining. In 2020, she got another great opportunity when she began playing DI Vicky Chung in Gangs of London. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jing Lusi.

1. She Was Born In China

Although Jing has lived in England for most of her life, she was actually born in Shanghai, China. Her family left after the Cultural Revolution and settled in the UK. She didn’t return to China to visit until she was 15-years-old. In addition to English, she is also fluent in Mandarin although she can’t read or write it.

2. She Has A Law Degree

Jing’s path to becoming an actress certainly wasn’t a straight shot. Although she initially fell in love with acting as a child, she always felt pressure to follow a more traditional path in order to make her parents proud. She ultimately decided to study law and she earned her degree from University College London.

3. She Was Part Of The Show Bob The Builder

If you thought Jing’s live action work was the only thing she’s done over the years, you’re in for a special surprise. She is also a talented voice actress. Most notably, she was the voice of Mei Moon in the animated series Bob the Builder. She also voiced a character in the the video game Grey Goo.

4. You Won’t Find Her On Social Media

Unfortunately for all of the people out there who were hoping to keep up with Jing on social media, you won’t be able to. During an interview with WOW Mag she said, “I once believed that social media was a necessary tool for promotion, but I never enjoyed it. I don’t enjoy sharing my private moments with the world.”

5. She’s An Author

Acting may be how Jing has made her living for the last decade, but writing will always have her heart. She has been writing since she was a child and told Asians Out Loud, ” I just finished writing a book on spirituality based on the book, A Course in Miracles. I decided to write my experience doing A Course in Miraclesand I wrote every single day for thirteen months. ”

6. She Refuses To Help Reinforce Stereotypes

It goes without saying that the entertainment industry has a history of perpetuating racial and ethnic stereotypes. Many actors often feel pressure to reinforce these stereotypes in order to get opportunities. Jing, however, doesn’t want any part in doing that. She isn’t afraid to speak up if she noticed that something is portraying the Asian community in a negative light or continuing to push a false narrative.

7. She Was A Huge Ally McBeal Fan

If you were a TV fan in the late 90s/early 200s, then you probably remember the popular comedy/drama series, Ally McBeal. The show focused on the life of a Boston based lawyer named Ally McBeal (played by Calista Flockhart). Not only was Jing a fan of the show but she told Wow Mag that Ally was her “childhood hero”.

8. She Hopes To Work Behind The Scenes Some Day

Jing is a creative person to her core and acting isn’t the only thing she wants to share with the world. She is very passionate about telling stories and hopes to one day be able to do that from the other side of the camera. She has already done some writing and may even get into directing some day.

9. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors

Jing has been blessed to have a very busy schedule since she began her career, but while she’s grateful for the opportunities sometimes she needs a little time to herself. When she gets a break, she enjoys spending time outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature.

10. She Has A Dog

Since Jing has made it clear that she’s a very private person, we don’t know that many details about her personal life. One thing we do know, however, is that she’s a proud dog mom. While talking to Wow Mag she shared that she enjoys spending hours on end hanging out at the park with her dog.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

