A decade ago, social media was mostly seen as a tool to help people keep in touch with family members and friends. These days, however, social media is so much more. JJ Hannon’s story is proof of that. the 17-year-old gained online popularity by posting videos on Instagram and YouTube. He now has over a million followers on Instagram and more than 25,000 subscribers on YouTube. Hannon is best-known for his music, but he has a lot of other things in the works. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about JJ Hannon.
1. He’s From New York
JJ Hannon is originally from Long Island, New York. Although he didn’t grow up far from New York City, he decided that Los Angeles would be a better place for the opportunities he was looking for. He relocated to the west coast with his family when he was about 12 years old.
2. He’s Gone On Tour
Going on tour is one of the most rewarding experiences an artist can have. Although he’s still at the early ages of his career, JJ has already gotten the chance to go on tour and perform his music. He’s done shows all over the United States as well as in Asia and Europe.
3. He Loves Twitter
Most of JJ’s fans know him best from Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, but JJ is actually a big fan of Twitter. He told Celeb Mix, “I love speaking to people on social media. Twitter is my favourite! I see someone and know they’ve been tweeting for days and think, let’s respond to that person. I know that when I respond, it means so much to them.”
4. He Loves Visiting Asia
JJ loves to travel and he has been able to visit lots of cool spots. Out of everywhere he’s gotten the chance to go, he says Asia is his favorite place to visit. JJ loves the rich culture and history of Asia and got the chance to visit Indonesia at the beginning of 2020.
5. He’s A Big Justin Bieber Fan
Justin Bieber is one of the biggest pop stars of his generation. JJ Hannon cites The Biebs as one of his favorite artists and biggest influences over the years. One day, he would like to follow in Bieber’s foot steps and sell out shows at Madison Square Garden.
6. He’s Inspired By Logan Paul
Logan Paul is one of the best-known people on YouTube. He has only been on YouTube for 5 years and his channel has more than 21 million subscribers. JJ Hannon is a big fan of Logan Paul’s work and says that Paul’s content has inspired him.
7. He Loves His Fans
It goes without saying that no artist or influencer can be successful without a strong following. Unfortunately, though, there are plenty of celebrities who take their fans for granted. JJ Hannon isn’t one of them. He appreciates all of the people who supports him and loves getting the chance to meet his fans when he’s out in public.
8. His Father Struggled With Addiction
In 2019, JJ suffered a traffic loss when his father passed away after a long battle with addiction. He wants to honor his father’s legacy by working with teenagers to overcome addiction. He says, “When you’re 15 or 16-years-old and you start to struggle with addiction, you’re setting yourself up for a really tough life. If you can just nip it in the bud now, you’ll be fine, before trying to fix something that you can’t help.”
9. “Act My Age” Is One Of His Favorite Songs
Although it’s been a few years since One Direction released new music, JJ Hannon is a big fan. He even got the chance to work with Liam Payne in a Hugo Boss campaign in 2019. JJ says that his favorite One Direction song is “Act My Age” which was released in 2014. Why? JJ says, ““I know as I get older I won’t act my age and will always be a little kid”.
10. He’s Dealt With Anxiety
Although most celebrities make it look easy, having to constantly be in the public eye can get stressful. JJ Hannon has recently opened up about his struggles with anxiety. Especially at the beginning of his career, JJ would be overcome with anxious feelings any time he had to step on stage. During this quarantine, JJ has been “working on getting closer with God, working on anxiety, working on fear.”