10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo De La Rosa

If you’ve been a Real Housewives of Orange County fan since the beginning, then the name Jo De La Rosa probably rings a few bells for you. Jo was a cast member during the first two seasons of the show and returned as a guest during seasons three and four. She was also the star of a dating show on Bravo called Date My Ex: Jo & Slade. Her  bubbly personality made her a likable figure, but she eventually decided to leave reality TV in the past. Although it’s been over a decade since she parted ways with the show, Jo hasn’t been forgotten and she continues to work hard to build her brand on social media. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jo De La Rosa.

1. She Was Born In Peru

Jo calls California home now, but she is originally from South America. She was born in Peru and relocated to the United States with her parents when she was just 3-years-old. Jo is very proud to be a part of both cultures and is thankful for the role they have played in her life. She is also bilingual and speaks Spanish fluently.

2. She Is A UC Irvine Alum

Landing a spot on a reality TV show isn’t the only thing that Jo has accomplished in her life. Prior to her time on Real Housewives of Orange County, Jo attended the University of California, Irvine where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and comprehensive literature.

3. She Wanted To Be A Singer

Jo loves to entertain people and she always dreamed of doing just that. After leaving the show, she planned on building a successful singing career. She released a single called “You Can’t Control Me” in 2008, but it looks like she’s since given up on her musical dreams.

4. She Has Had Acting Roles

Reality TV isn’t the first time Jo has gotten in front of a camera. Her IMDB page shows that she also has some acting experience on her resume. She has three acting credits including a role in the 2010 film Changing Hands. She has not done any acting since 2010.

5. She Hosts A Podcast

Jo is a content creator at heart, and she has gotten heavily involved in the creative process over the last few years. She is the co-host of a podcast called Pop Candy. According to a description of the project, Pop Candy is about providing listeners with an inside look at what it’s like to be an influencer.

6. She Is A TikToker

Jo De La Rosa may not fit the bill for your stereotypical TikToker, but that doesn’t mean she can’t get in on the action and enjoy the app as well. She has posted a variety of lip syncing and dance videos on the app and so far she’s gotten nearly 1,000 total likes.

7. She Sells Videos On Cameo

Even though it’s been a while since her days as a RHOC star, Jo still has a large fan base of people who would love to hear from her. As a result, she’s created a platform on Cameo where she records and sells personalized video shoutouts to her fans. She charges $50 for a video and $2.99 to chat.

8. She Would Do The Show Again

Taking a break from reality TV proved to be a necessity for Jo. After all, she was still in her 20s when RHOC debut, and watching her ex, Slade Smiley, move on on national TV wasn’t an easy thing to do. However, all of that is behind her now and she feels confident that she could come back to reality TV with a clear head.  According to US Weekly Jo said, “I think if I was asked to go back [to The Real Housewives] I’d definitely consider it and I would definitely do it.”

9. She Started A YouTube Channel

Jo has worked hard to establish herself as an influencer over the last few years, and she has cast a wide net in terms of her social media presence. She started posting videos on YouTube at the end of 2019 and she has been consistent with her uploads ever since. At the moment, her channel has over 1,100 subscribers and more than 22,000 total views.

10. She Is A Brand Ambassador

All of the hard work Jo has put in to become an influencer has paid off. She has almost 40,000 followers on Instagram and she has gotten the chance to collaborate with some big brands. Jo is currently a brand ambassador for Ovation Hair and Wet N Wild Beauty.


