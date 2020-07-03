10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo Koy

There’s nothing as much fun in life as a stand-up comic, and that’s why we all know and love Jo Koy so much. He’s one of those comedians who never fails to make you laugh no matter where he takes his comedy. He’s been bringing laughter to everyone for decades, and for that we are eternally grateful. In a time when uncertainty is more common than certainty, the future is questionable, and we don’t have a clue what’s going on, comedy is everything. Let’s take some time to get to know this hilarious man so we can enjoy more of his comedy.
1. His Real Name is Not Jo Koy
Is this a surprise? He goes by this name as professionally as possible, but it’s simply not his name. His birth name is actually Joseph Glenn Herbert, but his aunt once called him for dinner and his mistook what she called him for Jo Koy. He liked it, he wanted to use it, and it stuck.
2. He’s Filipino
Partially, anyway. His mother is from the Philippines, and she met his father there. His father was part of the United States Air Force when Jo Koy was growing up. He was stationed in the Philippines when he met Koy’s mother, his wife, and they had their son.
3. He Moved Around A Lot Growing Up
Because of his father’s career with the Air Force, he and his family did not stay in one place too long. As a child, he lived in various parts of Washington State as well as Las Vegas. He spent a great deal of time both Nevada and Washington as a child. His grandmother is from Las Vegas, and his family moved there to be closer to her when her health began to fail.
4. He Did Not Finish College
He went, but he did not finish. He was accepted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but he realized while he was there that it was not for him. Many people do this, and it’s not as uncommon as you might think. He knew that he was more interested in making people laugh, and we know well that college courses are not the place to do that.
Maybe she didn’t make him funny, but she certainly did encourage him to be as funny as possible. She was the type of mom who wanted to see her son participate in the things that brought him joy, so he did. He was able to participate in talent shows and the like growing up. He credits her for pushing him to pursue his dreams, and that’s something that we just adore about his mom. We like her. Never met her, but she sounds like a doll.
6. He is Charitable
We love this. He has his own foundation called the Jo Koy Foundation. He likes to raise money for kids who are in need of monetary help for their medical needs, among other things. He hosts events to raise money. One that was hugely successful was his Hilarity for Charity event, and we only wish we’d know about this so we could attend. It sounds like the best event.
7. He’s Proud of His Filipino Culture
When he announced he was hosting his own Netflix special recently, he also told the world it would celebrate his heritage. He might not have lived in the Philippines when he was a child, but he doesn’t let that take him away from anything that has to do with his own heritage. He’s proud of it, and he’s showing the world that this is how he feels.
8. He’s Got a Star
This is one funny man, and someone appreciates that. He recently found himself honored and recognized by his peers with a star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame. He feels so proud of his heritage and his culture, and this was such an honor for him to receive a star here. He was unable to stop smiling when he was given this prestigious honor.
9. Finding People Like Him Was Hard
As a man who is born to parents who do not share the same ethnicity, he found it hard to fit in with people like him growing up. It wasn’t super common in Washington State during his time to meet other people who are half Filipino, and he often found himself trying to explain to people what that meant. Now that he’s making it bigger into the world, he’s able to meet people, learn more about his heritage, and celebrate himself more.
10. He’s A Proud Dad
He is a man who loves being a dad, and it shows. He asked his fans and followers on Twitter to share a big happy birthday wish to his son back in April, and they really did. His son turned 17 this year, which cannot be an easy age to deal with when you realize that it’s now a year closer to 18 and adulthood. It’s got to be tough.