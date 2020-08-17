If you take just one look at Joanna P. Adler’s resume, you’ll be blown away. Her career has been full of awesome opportunities and she’s had nearly 60 roles over the course of nearly three decades. Adler is the type of actress who can do almost anything, and her resume certainly reflects that. She has appeared on the big screen and the small screen, and she always puts on a great show. She is probably best-known for her role in the TV series, Devious Maids as well as her role in American Crime Story. Joanna has also had a successful theater career where she has gotten lots of recognition for her work. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Joanna P. Adler.
1. She Was In 2 Law And Order Series
Joanna’s list of acting credits includes not one, but two appearances within the Law and Order franchise. She appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in which she played a different character each time. She also appeared in three episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
2. She Has A Master’s Degree
There are some actors who don’t see the value in pursuing formal training for their acting careers. However, not only is Joanna formally trained, but she decided to take her education a step further. After earning her bachelor’s degree from Williams College, she went on to earn a master’s degree in performance studies from New York University’s Tisch School of Performing Arts.
3. She’s A Private Person
Even though Joanna has been in the entertainment industry for 30 years, she’s never bought into the trend of oversharing that usually comes with a career in the spotlight. Instead, Joanna had remained a very private person and she doesn’t share many details about her personal life.
4. She’s Been In A Broadway Production
Her on screen resume is impressive, but her theater credits aren’t too shabby either. In addition to a number of off-Broadway performances, she’s also appeared on Broadway. She made her debut in the play Deuce by Terrence McNally which also featured Angela Lansbury.
5. She Doesn’t Have A Large Following On Social Media
Most people who have been in the business for as long as Joanna has have built up a strong following on social media. However, Joanna hasn’t put much time into building her online presence. She has a Twitter account and is fairly active on the platform, but has less than 2,000 followers. She doesn’t appear to be on Instagram at all.
6. She Supports Social Justice Movements
Joanna may not be opening to sharing her personal life, but she definitely isn’t afraid of sharing her opinions. She is a strong believer in social justice reform and supports the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movement. She has also made it very clear which side she will be voting for in the upcoming election.
7. She’s Won An Award For Her Work In Theater
As a creative person, it’s always nice to know that all of the work you’re putting in isn’t going unnoticed. Joanna’s work and talent has been recognized in the form of an Obie Award for Distinguished Performance by an Actress which she received in 1995 for her work in the play, The Boys in the Basement.
8. She’s Been In Commercials
Joanna has done a little bit of everything. With that said, TV shows aren’t the only time Joanna has appeared on the small screen. She has also done some commercials over the course of her career. One of her most notable commercial appearances was in a Macy’s add for a mattress sale which aired in 2013. Commercials may not be the most glamorous job, but many actors like them because they pay relatively well and aren’t as time consuming as longer projects.
9. She Was Very Shy Growing Up
Most people would assume that shyness and a career as a performer can’t go hand in hand. However, many actors have expressed that they are very shy people, or have been at some point in their lives. During an interview, Joanna shared that she was a very shy child who never liked a lot of attention.
10. She Started Acting At A Young Age
Despite being shy as a kid, Joanna still developed a passion for acting at an early age. She appreciated the fact that acting gave her the chance to step outside of herself and pretend to be someone else. She started acting in school plays and it didn’t take long for her to realize acting was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.