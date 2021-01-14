With incredible acting skills and a great personality to match, it’s easy to see why Jodie Whittaker has found so much success in her acting career. Throughout her career, she has built a resume that now includes well over 50 acting credits and the list just keeps on growing. Although she’s been involved in a wide variety of projects, most people will recognize her best from her role as The Doctor in Dr. Who. Unfortunately, however, recent reports have revealed that Jodie will be leaving the show after the latest season. While there’s no information on what she plans to do next, there’s a very good chance that we haven’t seen the last of Jodie. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jodie Whittaker.
1. She Was Named After Jodie Foster
Despite not coming from a family of famous actors, in many ways, Jodie was always meant to be a star. She was named after award winning actress Jodie Foster who has had a tremendously successful career for the last six decades. Maybe one day the two Jodies will get the chance to work together.
2. She Studied At Guildhall School Of Music And Drama
Jodie’s natural talent is certainly undeniable, but she’s also put in a lot of work to help reach her full potential. She studied acting at the well-known Guildhall School Of Music And Drama. The school has a long list of successful alumni including Lily James, Michaela Coel, Daniel Craig, and Orlando Bloom.
3. She’s A Mother
Compared to many other celebrities, Jodie has always been someone who prefers to keep a low profile. She isn’t active on social media and doesn’t like to share much information about her personal life. One thing we do know though, is that she is a very proud mother. She and her husband have one child together.
4. She’s A Producer
Jodie has a knack for lighting it up whenever she gets in front of the camera, but she’s also worked some of her magic behind it. In 2016, she made her debut as an executive producer in the film Adult Life Skills. She also has experience working working in the sound and camera departments.
5. She Drinks Half A Bottle Of Win Every Day
We all have vices, and Jodie is certainly no exception. When asked about her guilty pleasure, Jodie told The Guardian, “Drinking wine every day. I have half a bottle a day. There’s a lot of pleasure in it and a lot of guilt, so it ticks both boxes.” The good news is that some studies have shown that drinking wine can have some health benefits.
6. Keanu Reeves Was Her First Celebrity Crush
Do you remember who you first celebrity crush was? Jodie Whitaker does and it was none other than star actor, Keanu Reeves. Many people would agree that it’s easy to see how Keanu ended up on Jodie’s crush list. Now that Jodie is a celebrity herself, there are probably quite a few people who have her on their list.
7. She’s A Coldplay Fan
The British rock band Coldplay has become well-known all over the world. Some of their best-known songs include “The Scientist” and “Fix You”. Jodie is a huge fan of the band and their song “Yellow” played an important role during her teenage years.
8. She’s Very Adventurous
Embarking on a career in the entertainment industry is an adventure in and of itself, but that isn’t the only way Jodie likes to get her blood pumping. She’s always interested in having new experiences and when she was 18-years-old she went backpacking around the world.
9. She Believes In Aliens
The question of whether or not there is life on other planets is something that people have been debating for centuries. In Jodie’s mind, however, it’s not up for debate; aliens are real. During an interview with The Guardian she said, “I believe in aliens, 100%. I mean, it can’t just be us. I don’t know if we’ve had contact, but we are aliens to someone. Beyond our linear time and history and galaxy, there has to be life in a way that maybe we can’t even pinpoint as life.”
10. She Knows Who She Would Want To Play Her In A Movie
Jodie has certainly had a career that’s worth turning into a movie of its own, and she’s already thought about who she would want to do the honor of playing her. Actresses Kerry Katona and Emily Mortimer are both at the top of the list and I think it’s safe to say they would both do an outstanding job.