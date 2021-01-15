10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joel Oulette

Joel Oulette is one of those actors whose face you easily recognize, though you might not immediately know him by name. Every good actor begins with that situation, and we have a feeling he won’t be in that situation for long. He’s best known for his roles in “Parallel Minds,” “Abducted,” and “Monkey Beach,” and his fan base is growing bigger by the day. This means more and more people are looking to get to know him better, and we have everything you need right here.
1. He’s Still Young
Joel Oulette is young. He’s only 18, and he’s just starting out with a big career that will only get bigger. He’s from Canada, and he’s managed to secure three major roles in the past year. He’s making waves, and he’s only getting started.
2. He’s Became Famous from a Video
When he found out there was a part available in a new show called “Trickster,” he sent in a video that would change his life. It was a video audition, and it was something he didn’t even think would matter. He sent it in, he hoped he might get the role, but he had no idea he’d actually get it, and his life is officially changed.
3. He’s a Recent High School Graduate
He only recently graduated from high school in Canada when he sent in his audition for the series. He was done with school, and he was ready to go to work. He was looking to submit an application at the Home Depot, but that’s when he received the news he was given the part in the show. Needless to say, he did not go to work at the Home Depot.
4. He’s Always Loved Performing
Oulette is a young man who has always had an appreciation for performance. He’s been someone who has loved the arts for a long time. He was a kid when he began to act and dance. His family was always very supportive of the role he wanted to take in life, and we have a feeling that made it a bit easier for him.
5. He’s Been Acting a Long Time
He was only five when he landed his first role. Sure, it was as an extra, but that’s all right. He was only seven when he was given the chance to play a water boy in “Perseverance,” and he’s just continued to want to act since then. He’s always had the support and the encouragement of his own family, who often put his needs and career desires in front of everything else.
6. He Spent Quarantine With His Family
While the world was on lockdown, he spent his time with his family in Canada. They spent their time in the same house together, and that worked out just fine for them. He spent a lot of him time doing interviews via the computer. What a strange time to be a new actor in an ever-changing world.
7. He Was Intimidated
When he was first cast in this hit show, he was very intimidated. He had little experience. He didn’t know much about what he was doing, and he was unaware just how much time his character would spend on the screen. He took on a lead role in a show in which he’s on the screen almost 100 percent of each episode. He’s fallen into it, though, and he’s loving it.
8. His Costars Mentor Him
If there is one thing he appreciates about his show, it’s that he is working with actors and actresses who help him out. They mentor him and provide him with great role models. They are helping him bring out the best in who he is, and they are making his job a lot easier on him. He appreciates that.
9. He Hopes People Feel More Confident
As someone who is Indigenous, he’s hopeful that other people of the same heritage will see him on screen and become inspired to be more confident in themselves. He’s hopeful that their time watching him will help them in their own bodies and to make them more comfortable in their own heritage.
10. He’s a Private Guy
We don’t really know if that’s common of a young man his age or not. He’s 18, so is he naturally private because that’s what kids do at that age to stay off their parent’s and teacher’s radars, or is he simply trying to keep some of his life to himself? Are kids that age really open and provide too much information? We don’t actually know, but we assume he might just want some privacy now that he’s a huge star.