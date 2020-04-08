Joelle Uzyel may not be a name you’re familiar with, but that is about to change thanks to the new Quibi show, Murder House Flip. As the name suggests, the show will features renovations on homes where murders were committed. As one of the designers on the show, Joelle Uzyel will be tasked with taking these homes from brutal to beautiful. However, since Uzyel doesn’t have any previous TV experience, many viewers may be curious to learn more about the talented designer. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Joelle Uzyel.
1. She Lives In L.A.
Joelle Uzyel has spent much of her life living in California. She currently lives and works in Los Angeles but loves to travel as much as possible. One of her favorite places to work is Beverly Hills where she’s done a lot of Mid Century Modern design work.
2. She Also Works In Real Estate
On top of working in the design industry, Joelle Uzyel has experience in other fields as well. According to her Instagram bio, Joelle is also a real estate developer which is a fancy way of saying that she finds and flips properties. According to her website, she also has experience in construction.
3. She Was Creeped Out By Some Of The Homes
You may assume that someone who would agree to work on a show like Murder House Flip must have a pretty high tolerance for creepy environments. However, that’s not exactly the case for Joelle Uzyel. Throughout the season, she and her co-star, Mikel Welch, visited several homes that left them downright freaked out.
4. She Founded An Interior Design Firm
Joelle Uzyel is a business woman and entrepreneur who started her own Los Angeles based interior design firm called JL Decors. In addition to interior design, the firm also offers services like space planning, landscaping design, and comprehensive construction management.
5. She Has Lived In Several Countries
Not only does Joelle Uzyel like to visit different places, she likes living in them as well. Throughout her life, she has lived in the following places: Israel, Monte Carlo, Istanbul, and most recently, Los Angeles. Her different experiences allow her to bring a unique perspective to each project she works on.
6. She’s A Family Oriented Person
Despite being a very busy business woman, Joelle Uzyel still makes time for family. She is happily married and has two children. She also has a very close relationship with her mother and her older brother, Izett, who also works in real estate in the L.A. area. Earlier this year, Joelle posted a photo on Instagram in honor of her brother’s birthday where she referred to Izzet as her rock and the backbone of their family.
7. She’s Been Working In Design For Nearly A Decade
Although Joelle Uzyel is a new comer to TV, she’s been around the design industry for about a decade. She got her start in 2011 and has been working on projects ever since. Joelle prides herself on her versatile abilities and her impeccable taste.
8. She’s All About Bringing A Creative Spin
Of course, there’s a level of creativity that is required for any sort of interior design, but Joelle Uzyel takes it to the next level. Joelle has the ability to transform a wide variety of spaces by taking an approach that is “unique, timeless, and sophisticated”. It’ll be interesting to see what Joelle Uzyel is able to bring to the table throughout the season of Murder House Flip.
9. She Comes From A Wealthy Family
Joelle Uzyel’s father, Rafael, was a successful businessman who moved to the United States in the 80s. Unfortunately, Rafael passed away in 1986 when he was just 40-years-old. Unfortunately, he did not have a will at the time and a family friend, Neil Kadisha, was put in charge of handling his estate. It was later uncovered that Kadisha had been stealing money from estate. A lawsuit was filed and Kadisha was found to be a “thief”. In the end, he ended up owing the Uzyel family close to $100 million dollars in for damages and legal fees.
10. She Was Born In Israel
Both Joelle and her brother, Izzet were born in Israel and moved to the United States with their parents. Although it’s unclear whether or not her father was also born in Israel, her mother, Dafna, definitely was. In fact, her mother spoke little English when she initially came to the United States during her 20s.