Joey Bragg is still in his early 20s, but he’s already been in the entertainment industry for more than half his life. His ability to keep people entertained has allowed him to stand apart since a very early age, and he loves performing. Most people will know Joey best from his role as Joey Rooney in the popular TV series Liv and Maddie. Although the show ended in 2017, Joey hasn’t slowed down at all. He is currently one of the stars of the new TV show Call Your Mother and the series is giving Joey the chance to show his fans a different side. With so much experience already under his belt, there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing a lot of Joey for years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Joey Bragg.
1. He Is A California Native
Joey was born and raised in California which is a great place to be if you’re hoping to pursue any kind of career in the entertainment industry. Even though he isn’t from the Los Angeles area, he was able to get there in about five hours by car which made it easy for him to take advantage of opportunities when he was getting started.
2. He Credits Audrey Whitby With Helping Him Get Where He Is Today
You know what they say ‘behind every successful man there’s a great woman ‘ – or something like that. Either way, Joey would agree that that has been the case for him. Joey and his girlfriend/fellow actor, Audrey Whitby, have been together for several years and she’s played a very important role in his life. He told Talk Nerdy With Us, “I could not…I would not be anywhere if I wasn’t with her. It’s so easy to get into such a good place in this business, and just feel content and wait for the next thing to come, and have the show wrap and hope that you get another pilot or hope you book a movie that then makes your career the best. If you think of it that way, it’s a pipe dream. With her, she’s so motivated, and knows what she wants and feels like it’s inevitable, she has such a drive that I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t with her. ”
3. He’s A Stand-Up Comedian
Most people are familiar with Joey for the work he’s done as an actor. What some don’t realize is that he’s also a stand-up comedian, and a pretty successful one at that. He started doing comedy shows when he was in 7th grade and feels that comedy will always be his true passion.
4. He Loves Comic Books
Joey has been a comic book fan for as long as he can remember. Needless to say, he would love to eventually get the opportunity to be in a movie based on a comic book. He told Naluda Magazine, “I support Tom Holland as Spider-Man. I think I would have been good as Spider-Man too though.”
5. He Is Jewish
There are lots of celebrities who are very open about their religious beliefs, but Joey doesn’t appear to be one of them. There doesn’t seem to be anything online about him discussing his religious beliefs although we do know that he was born into a Jewish family. It’s unclear whether or not his religion continues to play a major role in his life.
6. He Is All About Social Justice
Joey has built a large fan base throughout his career, and there are people who support him from all over the world. He has made it a point to use his platform to raise awareness to the causes that are important to him. Among those causes are ending racism and politics.
7. He Would Love To Work With Dwayne Johnson
Every actor has at least one person they’d love to get the chance to work with. For Joey Bragg, that person is Dwayne Johnson. He has been a fan of Johnson’s work for many years and is also a fan of the person he is off screen. I think it’s safe to say that both Joey and Johnson’s fans would love to see the two work together.
8. He Enjoys Watching Movies And TV
There are plenty of actors who don’t like to watch movies or TV in their free time because it reminds them too much of work. Joey has the opposite perspective, however. While talking to Naluda Magazine he said, ” I know it sounds ridiculous but I feel like it is a part of my job to keep up with what’s on TV and watch classic movies. It’s like studying.”
9. He Grew Up Playing Hockey
When most people think of ice hockey, California probably isn’t one of the places that comes to mind. But Joey started playing hockey when he was around 6-years-old and he’s always loved the sport. In fact, his peewee team won the station championship back in the day.
10. He Loves Animals
Who doesn’t love a person who loves animals? When Joey has free time, he loves spending it cuddled up with his cats, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have love for dogs, too. Joey is an equal opportunity animal lover and his Instagram is full of cute furry photos.