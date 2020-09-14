Home
Entertainment
John David Washington Reveals how Important Tenet has Been in his Career

John David Washington Reveals how Important Tenet has Been in his Career

6 mins ago

Even the stars get a little giddy sometimes when they’re picked to show up in a movie with one of their favorite actors, as such is the case with David Washington, son of the famous actor Denzel Washington. It sounds as though working with Michael Caine and Christopher Nolan was, to him, one of the best things that could have happened during his career and has been a huge milestone that he’s extremely grateful for. It is kind of interesting to note that movie stars are still capable of being excited about their work and are thrown back on their heels now and again when the chance to work with certain people comes around. From what it sounds like thus far the matchup between Washington and Caine was nothing short of great and it was considered to be a great opportunity by Washington as he had the chance to meet one of his idols, well two with Nolan in the mix since he has a lot of respect for both men. So far Tenet hasn’t been able to pull in the kind of money that was expected but considering all that’s happened with the pandemic that was anticipated given that people aren’t being allowed to crowd into theaters, which of course means that the ticket sales are way down and there’s no possible way to make the kind of money that this movie should be raking in. But it does sound as though so far things are fairly steady and that the money is coming in even if it’s not pouring as is expected with summer blockbusters.

David Washington has definitely been coming up in the world when it comes to his career, especially when it comes to being known. It’s kind of funny really that he would be starring in a movie that has anything to do with time since Tenet is focused around time inversion, where a movie of his father’s, Deja Vu, had something to do with time as well, though obviously not in the same manner. But it’s easy to see that while he’s a very different actor than his father, David is definitely working up to the same caliber as Denzel in a few ways, though he does still have his own legacy to work towards and a career to keep building as he continues onward. One thing that’s great about Washington is that he doesn’t appear to be riding his father’s coattails, though it’s easy to think that he did have the connections he needed to make his career go in the direction he wanted. Another mark in his favor though is that he actively tried to not bank on his father’s success and would actually lie about his background to ensure that he would be looked at for the talents he possessed, not the reputation that his father had built over so many years. Is there any more respect that can be heaped on this guy at this point? It’s been seen that some actors have attempted to bank on their famous relatives in order to get jobs, but this idea hasn’t been the most popular since the idea is typical that as good or bad as an actor is, those that share a familial bond are going to have a ton of expectation heaped on them before they ever star in their first role.

To this date, David is trying to make his own way and make his own name, and it’s been working for him so far since he hasn’t gone around telling people who his father is from the start, though at one point or another it was discovered and he couldn’t hide it any longer. What he’s never had to hide though is that he is a good actor and that people have been wanting to work with him just as much as he’s been wanting to work with them recently since he’s definitely proved that he has the skill and the talent to hang with some of the biggest names in the business, and he’s starting to become a big name himself. It’s likely that he’ll never be his father, and right now that appears to be something that he’s glad for since he doesn’t want to lean on Denzel’s reputation or legacy, as the desire to make his own and make certain that people know who he is for his movies, not for who he’s related to. At one point, if it hasn’t already happened, he’s going to be one of those big-name stars that people are going to want to work with and sign on to just about every movie, and the best part is it’s all because of his own skill. There’s definitely a lot of pride that goes into being able to do what you want without any outside help, and David is doing just that.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Kate Mara Falls in Love with Her Student in “A Teacher” Trailer
Why We’ll Be Watching Netflix’s Challenger: The Final Flight Docuseries
A Pretty Little Liars Reboot is Happening with Some Riverdale Help
What We Learned from The Trailer for AMC’s Soulmates
San Francisco Wild Fires Make it Look like Blade Runner 2049
Primal Fear
Five Debut Performances in Movies That Blew us All Away
The Least Preparation Some Actors Have Ever Done for Movies
Actors Who Had Trouble Finding Work after a Specific Role
John David Washington Reveals how Important Tenet has Been in his Career
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mara Brock Akil
Remembering Dame Diana Rigg: Actress Died at 82
Johnny Depp Can Play One Of These Five Characters In The MCU
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Youtuber Turns Watermelon into a Gameboy in this Awesome Video
The Reason E.T. is Considered the Worst Video Game Ever
Cancelled Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Footage Unearthed After 25 Years
Injustice 3: Three Villain(s) That The Heroes Should Face