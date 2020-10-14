To say that John Doman has had a very successful career would be putting it lightly. Sure, his name may not be as widely known as some of his contemporaries, but he has a resume that could stand up next to just about anyone’s. He began his acting career nearly 30 years ago and has managed to get more than 100 acting credits since then. He has truly played a wide range of characters and he has shown that his range is unlimited. No matter what kind of shows or films you’re into, there a very good chance that John Doman has had a role in at least one thing you love. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about John Doman.
1. He Got A Late Start To His Acting Career
John Doman’s path was to becoming an actor was non traditional to say the least. He isn’t someone who grew up wanting to act or decided to give it a try when he was a young adult. He didn’t get into acting until he was in his mid 40s and he didn’t get his first film role until he was almost 50. This makes the fact that he has more than 100 credits even more impressive.
2. He Was In The Marines
I wasn’t exaggerating at all when I said John’s path to acting was different than most. One of the things that John did before becoming an actor was serve the country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. Her served for three years and spent most of his military service in Vietnam. He moved to New York in the early 1970s.
3. He Loves To Read
John is a lifelong learner and he has always loved accessing new information and ideas. Reading is one of the things John has always enjoyed doing and he loves all sorts of books. During an interview with the Deccan Herald, he listed all of his favorite books, one of which was The Catcher in the Rye.
4. He’s A Philadelphia Native
John was born and raised in Philadelphia and stayed in the area for college where he attended The University of Pennsylvania. Philadelphia has a long history and is home to many other well-known people in the entertainment industry including Will Smith, Kevin Bacon, and Kevin Hart.
5. He Was A Football Star
Most people are lucky to just have one thing they really excel at in life, John Doman has been fortunate to have several of those things. Long before he got into acting, he was a talented athlete who had an outstanding football career in high school. He went on to play during his time at UPENN where he was a started defensive back and three year letterman.
6. He Had A Great Experience Working On The Wire
One of John’s most notable TV appearances was his role as Acting Commissioner William A. Rawls in the TV series, The Wire. While talking to the Deccan Herald about his time on the show he said, “Working on the show was a great experience. The writing and storyline were very strong…We had a great bunch of actors and directors. What more could an actor ask for?”
7. He Doesn’t Mind Being Typecast
Being typecast is something many actors would consider a nightmare. Once an actor gets typecast as a certain type of character, it becomes almost impossible for them to get different kinds of roles. John, on the other hand, doesn’t mind the fact that he’s been typecast. He told Mashable, “it is not a bad thing to get typecast if you want to keep working.”
8. He’s Voiced Several Video Game Characters
On screen roles are easily what has gotten John the most attention throughout his career, but he’s also done some voice acting work for video games throughout his career. He has appeared in a hand full of video games including Need for Speed: Undercover and Fallout: New Vegas.
9. He’s Not Active On Social Media
Fans of John Doman and his work may be disappointed to know he isn’t on social media. However, that fact probably isn’t too surprising. Now in his mid 70s, John doesn’t seem to have an interest in building a social media presence. He doesn’t appear to have any verified accounts on any of the major platforms.
10. He Was An English Major
English majors everywhere have probably been told countless times to major in something else. While it may be true that the number of traditional English major jobs are on the decline, people who major in English have endless possibilities. John Doman studied English during his undergraduate years. He went on to earn a master’s degree in business and worked in advertising for many years.