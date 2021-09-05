John Gabriel Rodriguez has been acting professionally for almost 15 years, and his journey through the industry has been an interesting one. Although he hasn’t always had the biggest roles, he puts his all into every opportunity that comes his way. After years of hard work and dedication, John got a major break when he was cast in the TV series Fantasy Island. The show is based on the series of the same name that aired from the late 1970s through the early 1980s. John’s role in the show is allowing him to share his talent with a wide audience, and it will hopefully lead to other roles in the future. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Gabriel Rodriguez.
1. He Was In The Vampire Diaries
Despite the fact that all of his roles haven’t been big, John can still say that he’s been a part of some very successful projects over the years. He currently has 30 acting credits which include an appearance in two episodes of The Vampire Diaries in 2013. He has also been in Homeland and General Hospital.
2. He Likes To Travel
People who like to travel would likely agree that traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have. John has been fortunate to have lots of opportunities to travel throughout the years. Not only has he visited places across the United States, but he has also gotten to travel outside of the country.
3. He Is A Positive Person
Working in the entertainment industry can be emotionally draining. Even the most talented actors have to deal with lots of rejection, and it can be a challenging thing to deal with. However, despite the ups and downs that come with working in the business, John has always done his best to maintain a positive attitude. He is also a big believer in the importance of treating others with kindness.
4. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
John is a very adventurous person and he loves to get outside and explore the beauty of nature. From hiking to mountain biking, you can bet that John is usually up for an outdoor activity that gets his blood pumping. Luckily, he lives in a part of the country where there’s no shortage of beautiful weather.
5. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
For lots of actors, enrolling in a drama or theater program is one of the most important steps to starting their career. However we aren’t sure exactly what John’s path was. We weren’t able to find any information on whether John ever received a formal education in acting.
6. He Likes To Exercise
No matter how busy things get in John’s life, he always makes it a point to incorporate physical activity into his daily routine. For John, staying in good shape isn’t just about the physical aspect of looking good. Regular exercise also has lots of mental health benefits.
7. He Is A Photographer
Acting is what put John on the map, but it isn’t the only areas of the arts that he enjoys. Taking pictures is a hobby of his, and he’s got some skills behind the camera. He’s a natural when it comes to knowing exactly when to capture a moment. His love for taking pictures is the perfect match for his love of adventure.
8. He Is Very Private
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, they have a hard time separating themselves from it. This often leads to people sharing too much about their personal lives until they realize the negative impact it can have. John, however, has never been one to go into much detail about his private life. Instead, he prefers to keep things low-key.
9. He Is A Dog Person
Dogs and humans have been closely connected for centuries, and there is something about that bond that is simply unexplainable. All of the dog lovers out there will be happy to know that John is a dog person. He has a sweet little fur baby who has made several appearances on his Instagram. However, John hasn’t mentioned his dog’s name.
10. He Is All About Family
Despite being pretty private when it comes to his personal life, we do know that John is very family oriented. Based on his Instagram activity, it’s clear that John loves spending as much time with his family as he can. It appears that he has at least one brother and a niece. From what we can tell, John doesn’t have any children of his own.