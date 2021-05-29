John Glover has found a level of stability in his career that many actors can’t even imagine. Over the last six decades, he has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and he’s earned a lot of recognition in the process. Although he’s been typecase as a villain, John has still managed to show how many different things he can do. He approaches each role with a high level of professionalism and a desire to give his best performance. Most recently, John has been getting a lot of attention for his role on the TV series Fear the Walking Dead and he also has a film project in the works. Let’s get int0 10 things you didn’t know about John Glover.
1. He Is A Maryland Native
John was born and raised in the Salisbury, Maryland area. He is the only child of Cade and John Glover, neither of whom had any connections to the entertainment industries. Once John decided that he wanted to pursue acting, he decided to move to New York City during the late 1960s.
2. He Once Hooked Up With Freddie Mercury
John is an openly gay man, and over the years he has shared the details of some of his relationships. Several years ago, John revealed that he had a sexual encounter with queen frontman Freddie Mercury while the two were in London. John is now a married man.
3. He Is A Tony Award Winner
Not only has John found a lot of success in the TV and film worlds, but he has also done a lot of work in the theater world. Most notably, he’s been on Broadway and won a Tony Award for his role for Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Love! Valour! Compassion! He has also been in several other Broadway plays including The Drowsy Chaperone and Death of a Salesman.
4. He Is Passionate About Alzheimer’s Awareness
Using his platform to give back to those in need is something that has always been important to John. He has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association for several years. This cause is especially close to his heart because his father suffered from the illness.
5. He Has Over 100 Acting Credits
Finding longevity in the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. After all, Hollywood is always looking for the next big thing. However, despite the ups and downs that come with being a professional actor, John has managed to build a very impressive resume. According to IMDB, he currently has 133 acting credits and the list isn’t finished yet.
6. He’s Been In Video Games
The fact that John has been typecast as a villain really is a shame because he’s capable of doing so many things. One of those things is voice acting. In addition to voicing characters on TV shows, John has also voiced several video game characters and he’s narrated audiobooks.
7. He Likes To Interact With Fans On Social Media
John may be in his late 70s, but that hasn’t stopped him from being an active social media user. Although Twitter is the only platform he has a verified account on, he loves using it as a way to engage with his fans. He often retweets messages from his supporters and occasionally responds to their questions and comments.
8. Acting Is A Way For Him To Escape Reality
Almost every actor has something different that they enjoy about acting, and for John, that thing is that it offers him a chance to escape. As an actor, John has gotten the chance to explore all kinds of different worlds and characters that he never would’ve seen had he chosen a different profession.
9. His Character In Gremlins 2 Was Supposed To Be A Villain
As you can guess, spending decades playing a villain can get old after a while. That’s why John decided to make some changes with his portrayal of Daniel Clamp in the 1990 movie, Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Instead of playing the character as a villain as he was originally intended, John decided to make the character more likeable. Most people who have seen the movie would probably agree that John did a great job in the role.
10. He Originally Planned On Becoming A Teacher
There are some actors out there who could never have imagined themselves doing anything different, but that’s not true for John. Acting wasn’t even on his mind for many years. His initial plan was to become an English teacher and that’s what he focused his studies on at Towson University.