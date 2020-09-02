Finding an actor who is just as good on TV as they are on film (or vice versa isn’t always) easy. After all, there are different nuances to film and TV work. However, John Hannah has managed to conquer both mediums – and he’s done it with what seems like effortlessness. For the last several decades, Hannah has managed to find success on the big and small screen, and he’s had a wide variety of roles in the process. At this point in his career, his list of credits is so impressive that you’ve definitely seen him in at least one production. And the good news is that he won’t be slowing down any time soon. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about John Hannah.
1. He Doesn’t Like To Binge Watch Shows
For most people, binge watching TV shows has become the norm. In fact, we’ve officially reached the point where it’s disappointed when all of the episodes of a show aren’t uploaded at once. However, John isn’t a fan of binging. He told The Guardian, “I’m not great at bingeing. I just can’t sit there and watch five episodes of Better Call Saul. After two episodes, I’m ready for a break.”
2. He Trained To Become An Electrician
Becoming an actor wasn’t always in the cards for John. He was actually on his way down a completely different career path. Prior to getting into acting, he was training to become an electrician and even completed an apprenticeship. Despite never becoming a full-time electrician, those are still cool skills to have.
3. He’s The Father Of Twins
John’s career has been one of the main focuses in his life, but it isn’t the only thing he’s devoted time and effort to. He is also happily married to Joanna Roth. The couple tied the know more than 20 years ago. They have two children together, twins Astrid and Gabriel.
4. He Studied At Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama
When John decided that he was ready to pursue a career in acting, he knew that he had to learn as much as he could about the craft. Despite never being a great student during his younger years, he enrolled in the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama to study acting. Many other well-known actors also attended this school including James McAvoy and David Tennant.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
John has always been the kind of person who has lots of appreciation for nature. One of the reasons that he doesn’t like to binge watch TV is because he would rather be outside walking the dogs. When he isn’t working, you can usually find him spending his time outdoors. He enjoys doing things like going hiking and camping.
6. He Likes To Mix Things Up In His Career
Over the course of his career, John has become known for playing a wide variety of characters. Taking on different types of roles isn’t always easy, but he likes it that way. He told Readers’ Digest, “I think I basically just get bored of doing one thing and want to do something else.”
7. He’s The Youngest Of His Siblings
John was born and raised in Scotland and remember his childhood as being a good one. In addition to being the youngest in the family, he is also the only boy. He has two older sisters, one who is eight years older than him and another who is nine years older.
8. He Loves To Travel
John’s long and successful career has afforded him the opportunity to travel to different places all over the world. Whether it be for business or pleasure, John has gotten the chance to see lots of cool things. When discussing his love for traveling he said he likes to travel because it allows you to “live the kind of life you want, rather than the life you have.”
9. He Enjoys Staying Active
Even though John is almost 6o-years-old, he hasn’t allowed his age to keep him from being active and doing the things he enjoys. Working out is a part of John’s regular routine although working out for him doesn’t always mean going to the gym. Instead, he likes to do things like go cycling and swimming.
10. He Was Almost Cast As Charlie On Lost
If you were a fan of the TV show Lost, it’s probably hard to imagine anyone other than Dominic Monaghan playing the role of Charlie. However, if things had gone a little differently, it would’ve been John Hannah in that role. Hannah was considered for the part but was not cast after writers decided to change certain things about the character.