10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Jarratt

By lots of people’s standards, Jon Jarratt was a late bloomer when it comes to acting. He didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor and he was already in his 20s by the time he got into the industry. That being said, once John got started in the business he knew he had to go full speed. Over the years, he has done more than make up for lost time. Along the way, he has become one of the most well-known and highly respected actors to come out of Australia. His ability to play a wide variety of roles has allowed him endless opportunities. From the big screen to the small screen, john is one actor you can always count on to deliver. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Jarratt.

1. He Comes From A Diverse Background

John was born and raised in Australia and he doesn’t come from a family with a legacy in the entertainment industry. His father was a coal miner and it’s unclear what his mother did. In 2018, he appeared on the series Who Do You Think You Are? where research uncovered that his great-great-grandfather was Chinese.

2. He Has Nearly 100 Acting Credits

I wasn’t joking when I said that John made up for lost time. Since making his on-screen debut in 1974, John has built a very solid resume. According to his page on IMDB, he currently has 94 acting credits which includes six projects that have not yet been released.

3. He Is A Carpenter

There are countless people who will spend their entire lives struggling to find what they’re good at. John, on the other hand, has been fortunate to find several things that he excels at. While his work as an entertainer is easily what he’s best-known for, John is also a carpenter by trade.

4. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience

Being in front of the camera is what comes with the most fame and notoriety, but sometimes even actors enjoy telling stories from the other side of the camera. John started his behind-the-scenes career in 2011 and he has written, directed, and produced several projects since then. It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw him add more projects to the list.

5. Some Of His Kids Are Named After Characters He’s Played

There are a lot of people out there who have no idea how their parents came up with their names, but that isn’t the case for some of John’s kids. All of his children from his second marriage are named after characters he’s been in his career. I think we can all agree that you have to really love your job to incorporate it into your children’s names.

6. He Is A Formally Trained Actor

Acting can be very competitive, and it’s important for people to do what they can to prepare themselves for the industry. For John, that meant undergoing formal acting training. He studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Australia during the 1970s.

7. He Likes Boxing

The arts have been John’s main focus, but also loves athletics too. We didn’t find anything to suggest that John has ever boxed at a competitive level, but we do know that he is a big fan of the sport. Sometimes he even likes to get outside with his family and throw a few punches just for fun.

8. He Was Accused Of Rape

In 2018, John was facing some serious trouble when a woman came forward and claimed that he raped her in 1976. John pled not guilty and the case quickly went to trial. John was ultimately found not guilty, but the story didn’t end there. He filed a lawsuit against the Daily Telegraph because he felt the way they reported the story defamed his character.

9. He Is Adventurous

Life is all about enjoying every moment and making as many memories as possible. That’s exactly what John has done. From traveling to different parts of the world to trying new things, he’s always down for a good adventure. Even though John is now in his late 60s, he hasn’t stopped living his life to the fullest.

10. He Is An Author

Being a published author is yet another thing John can add to his already impressive resume. In 2015, he released his first book, The Bastard from the Bush, which tells the story of his life. The book is named after a poem of the same name which was released in 1900. There’s no word on whether John plans to release another book in the future.

