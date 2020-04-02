John Krasinski and Steve Carell Have a Mini The Office Reunion

It’s moments like this when it’s possible to wonder why celebrities aren’t doing more than just offering well wishes and saying things like ‘we’re all in this together’ since at the very least John Krasinski is showing us that there are a lot of positive and very thankful feelings to be experienced amidst the doom and gloom. Good news is coming at a premium right now and a lot of people are somehow looking the other way whenever something good tends to happen or comes along. Thankfully there are those that, even if they do or don’t contribute to the overall financial well-being of the rest of the country, will at least do what they can to lift our spirits and remind us that laughing and being happy even in the hardest of times is absolutely vital to our psychological well-being. Every effort is appreciated of course, no matter what I or anyone else has said, but it’s always bound to happen that some folks, again I’m counting myself, might question some efforts and accept others. This time around though the overwhelmingly positive outlook that John Krasinski has in this video is hard to deny since it’s a look into a world that still has hope, and a world that, thanks to Krasinski and Steve Carell, still has plenty of room for laughter and fun as they share memories of The Office, which have been circulating like mad within the last year or so as Krasinski is still on board for a reunion if it ever happens.
He even manages to put a positive spin on social distancing with a young woman that was on her way home from her last chemotherapy session as he showed a clip of her friends and family lining her street with signs and balloons as they welcomed her back with congratulations in an attempt to make her feel better while keeping their distance. Julia Alexander of The Verge has more to say on this topic. One can only imagine what kind of risk a patient fresh out of chemotherapy might have when it comes to COVID-19, but thankfully the moment was preserved as those she cared about and cared about her did their best to make her realize they were glad to have her back but were doing their best to keep her from going back to the hospital. When you think about how positive people can be during this time you can’t help but stand around and wonder why so many folks are still being so increasingly negative. It’s easy enough to figure out that despair and the idea that the virus isn’t going away that quickly is bound to get on some people’s nerves and even force them into social starvation mode, but there are bright spots in this particular storm, one just has to look around and see them. In truth you don’t even need the internet to find them since they’re everywhere you look, no matter how hard one has to peer into the gloom to see something that’s even a little bit positive.
Listening to Krasinski and Carell it’s very easy to just laugh, remember, and enjoy the memories that come while they discuss their time on the show and enjoy one another’s company. Getting away from the whole celebrity vs. average person debate at the moment, this is what it’s about. Things look absolutely grim right now and won’t improve overnight, but they won’t improve at all if people aren’t willing to see the bright points here and there that can be found if one just takes a glance outside their own little sphere of influence to see what’s waiting to be seen. Hopefully more and more people will continue to look at the positive angles of life that still exist without resorting to the depressing and insanely scary parts of this ongoing pandemic. Yes it’s scary, yes it’s depressing, and yes, it is absolutely changing the way we live our lives, but if it continues to beat us down in ways that we can’t guard against it’s going to keep us in those doldrums until there’s no easy way back. It’s amazing what a laugh can do, what a simple look at an act of kindness can mean, and what the realization that there are still things to be thankful for can do to a person’s mood. All it takes is getting up, moving forward, and realizing that if one door closes, there’s usually another one to open, or a window to go through, or a wall to batter down since the only one stopping you from enjoying your life is you. There are too many options when it comes to enjoying your life in various ways to back down to anything, even now. Laughing is one of the best medicines ever discovered, and while it doesn’t cure everything it definitely eases the pressure from time to time. Hara Estroff Marano of Psychology Today would probably agree.