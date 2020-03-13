John Krasinski is Already Talking Ideas for A Quiet Place 3

It does sound a little premature to think that John Krasinski is considering ideas for A Quiet Place 3 before the second movie is even released, but that’s what appears to have come up on the radar at the moment and as you might guess, people are going to talk about it for a while since the first movie was something special that many didn’t see coming. Kevin Fraser from Collider even states that Krasinski is in the thinking process and that there’s no guarantee for a third movie, but when the talks start up it’s hard to dissuade anyone from the idea since we’re living in an era where sequels are thought to be a sure way to expand the worlds that these stories exist in so as to create rich, vibrant stories that can last longer than many believe they should. There’s nothing to say that the initial movie was bad in any way, as the terror level was suitably impressive, despite the fact that keeping silent to such a degree isn’t always possible. One has to wonder how anyone would think that childbirth could be a noiseless act, especially with a newborn typically being given over to crying since it’s quite natural.
Then there’s the idea of how acute the hearing of the creatures really is since quite honestly while the family is walking along the sand trail one has to think that a stray leaf might dance across their path from time to time, or that the mere crunching of the sand beneath their soles could be picked up here and there. The lives of human beings are not that quiet no matter how much we try, and I can’t be the only one to think that a predator such as the creatures in the movie wouldn’t pick up on various signals and tells that would alert them to someone being in the area. After all, the creature that took their son would have had to be relatively close to snatch him so easily, otherwise it feels as though the beast might have been too far away to do more than investigate the noise after the family had gone quiet. Maybe I’m being too much of a naysayer, but even an elevated heartbeat to a creature that relies solely on noise would sound like something that might work against the intended prey, though that might be stretching it a bit. Esther Zuckerman of Cosmopolitan has a few other ideas that might sound kind of interesting.
Now that it’s being mentioned that the creatures aren’t the only threat however one has to wonder just how bad some of the survivors of this catastrophe might be. A good number of movies and TV shows have shown over the years that those facing a post-apocalyptic world in which humans have been nearly wiped out or have at least been scattered and face annihilation due to one tragedy or another are far more dangerous because of the remaining humans than any other threat. The survivors of such stories tend to fall into several categories but with only a couple of very important distinctions. Some will seek to survive and possibly help others to do the same, while others will survive and do what they can to make sure that they’re at the top of the pecking order, or that they’re insulated from the worries of others who aren’t as adept at survival. This has been a part of a lot of different projects and has helped to show how human nature might evolve or break down in the face of unrelenting terror and the utter hopelessness when faced with a threat that appears to have very few weaknesses to exploit. Given that the creatures hunt by sound, are quick, strong, agile, and unrelenting in their pursuit, it’s kind of a miracle that anyone would still be alive in a world like this since noise is a part of the human condition no matter how we look at it. That’s what helps to make this movie so terrifying, while the idea of how humanity can possibly band together, and if they’ll do such a thing, is another part of the uncertainty that makes the movie work. Manuela Lazic of The Brag has more to say along these lines.
So far the third movie is more of a thought than a reality since it has to be seen just how the second movie will hold up in the theaters. The initial reactions have so far been pretty good it sounds like, but until the box office numbers come in it’s still wise to hold off on thinking that it might be just as much of a hit as the first movie was. Should a third movie be made however it’s interesting to think just how far this idea could go and whether or not Krasinski would think about another movie after that or would hopefully think about wrapping this up as a trilogy.