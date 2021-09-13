Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ortiz

10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ortiz

2 mins ago

John Ortiz has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Since starting his career in the late 1980s, he has worked hard to build a strong foundation for himself. In an industry where longevity and consistency can feel impossible to come by, he has managed to find them both. Throughout his career he has gotten the opportunity to work on all kinds of projects, and he has something special to bring to the table every time. Now in his early 40s, John’s career is still going strong and he has a handful of projects in the pipeline that will likely be released over the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Ortiz.

1. He Is A Brooklyn Native

John was born and raised in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. He attended John Dewey High School. Not only is he a proud New Yorker, but he’s also very proud of his Puerto Rican Roots. After living in New York for most of his life, John relocated to California in 2010.

2. He Is A Producer

Acting is the thing that most people know John for, but that isn’t the only creative talent he has. In 2010, he executive produced a movie called Jack Goes Boating. At the moment, that is his only behind-the-scenes credit, and we didn’t find any information to suggest he plans to step behind the camera again.

3. He Is A Family Man

John has devoted lots of time and energy to his career over the years, but he’s also done the same for his family. He is happily married to a woman named Jennifer who briefly worked in the entertainment industry. The couple met during high school. They have one child together.

4. He Loves To Travel

The world is full of lots of beautiful places, and John wants to see as many of them as he can. He has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed him to travel all over the world and he’s gotten to see some incredible places. Some of the countries he’s been to include Jordan and Italy.

5. He Is Passionate About Human Rights

There are plenty of people in the public eye who purposely avoid certain subjects because they’re afraid of ruffling people’s feathers, but John has never been that kind of guy. John has used his online presence to show his support for human rights issues such as the fight to end racism and LGBTQ+ rights.

6. He Likes Being Outdoors

Since John has spent so much time in the entertainment industry, a lot of people would probably expect him to act “Hollywood”. In reality, though, John is a very down-to-earth person who really enjoys the simple things. When he isn’t working, you can usually find him outside enjoying a beautiful day. He particularly loves being in the water and in the summer of 2021, he became a certified scuba diver.

7. He Has Theater Experience

At this point in his career, most people are aware of the fact that John has what it takes to light up the screen. What many people may not know, however, is that he also has what it takes to have that same impact on the stage. John has found a lot of success in the theater world and the stage will always have a special place in his heart. He is also the co-founder of the New York-based LAByrinth Theater Company.

8. He Has More Than 70 Acting Credits

In an industry where longevity and consistency are nearly impossible to find, John Ortiz has managed to find both. Since making his first on-screen appearance in the late 1980s, John has built a very impressive resume. His IMDB page reports that he now has 72 acting credits and the list grows a little more each year.

9. He Is A Sports Fan

We weren’t able to find any information that suggests John has ever played sports, but we do know that he loves to watch them. He loves watching a variety of sports, but baseball appears to be his favorite. He tries to get out to as many games as he can. Even though he spend the majority of his life in New York City, he appears to be a Los Angeles fan.

10. He Loves Animals

There’s always something a little heartwarming about a person who loves animals. Based on his Instagram activity, it’s clear that John is a dog person. He and his family have an adorable fur baby named Mia who has become quite the star of his Instagram feed.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Heels: “Swerve” Recap
The Unstoppable Return of Hit Series, Cobra Kai
The Top Five Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes Of Season Three
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7 Review
Pulp Fiction vs. Reservoir Dogs: Which Quentin Tarantino Classic Better?
Several Reasons Why Annabelle Is The Worst Horror Movie In The Conjuring Universe
Eight Movies that Failed at Predicting the Future
Why Morpheus Is And Also Isn’t In The Matrix: Resurrections
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ortiz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Batsheva Haart
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nate Burleson
What Ever Happened to Reality Show Star Honey Boo Boo?
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
God of War Ragnarok: Predictions And Breaking Down The Trailer
The 10 Best The Legend Of Zelda Games Of All Time
The Five Best PS5 Launch Games So Far
Three Survival Video Games You Should Play If You Haven’t Already