Since its debut in 2014, Bravo’s Southern Charm has been showing the world the ins and outs of southern socialite culture. After six successful seasons, the network decided to make a few changes to the cast. One of the new people to join the show is Charleston native, John Pringle. Southern Charm will mark John’s first reality TV appearance, but with his good looks and and ritzy lifestyle, there’s no doubt that the cameras will love him. Although many viewers don’t know much about John at the moment, they are excited to see what he has to offer the show. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about John Pringle from Southern Charm.
1. His Family Has A Long History In Charleston
John isn’t just a Charleston native, he’s a 7th generation Charleston native. At the moment, there isn’t too much information floating around about his family’s history in the city, but some fans speculate that he may have a connection to the historic Robert Pringle House which was built in 1774.
2. He Is A Musician
John is a very talented musician and he actually had a pretty successful music career. After graduating from college he moved to New York City and began releasing music. He put out several projects including two EPs and an album titled Strange Points of View. John still likes to sing and play the guitar for fun, but he hasn’t released any new music in quite a while.
3. He Is A Dad
John was briefly married to a woman named Heidi. Although their relationship didn’t end up working out, they had two beautiful children together and John and Heidi have a strong co-parenting relationship. John is a very devoted father who loves spending time with his children.
4. He’s Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
Being on reality TV almost means that you’re guaranteed to get a large social media following, however, that hasn’t happened yet for John. He is very active on Instagram but has less than 3,000 followers. Once the new season of the show airs, there’s a good chance that number will increase.
5. He Is A University Of Georgia Alum
Some people may be wondering how John ended up being cast for the show, and the answer is actually pretty simple. He attended the University of Georgia where he became friends with Southern Charm veteran, Shep Rose. It’s still too early to tell whether or not John’s association with Shep will prove to be a good or bad thing for him on the show.
6. He Is Not Connected To The Pringles Chips
When people hear John’s last name and learn that he also comes from a wealthy family, one of the first things they tend to think is that he is connected to the popular Pringles chip brand. That isn’t true at all, however. We aren’t sure exactly how the Pringle family acquired their wealth, but it certainly isn’t from chips.
7. He Works In Finance
John certainly isn’t the type of socialite who has never had a ‘real’ job. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has actually worked for his entire adult life. According to the bio on his page, “I started out on the NYMEX trading floor as an intern at Man Financial when I was 20 years old, and soon advanced to head the Access electronic platform desk, executing large trades in crude and natural gas futures for clients.”
8. He Loves The Beach
One of the best things about Charleston is its close proximity to the beach. Despite coming from a wealthy family, John appears to be a very simple guy who doesn’t need to do anything extravagant to have a good time. He loves to hang out by the water and his Instagram profile makes it clear that he spends a lot of time at the beach with his loved ones.
9. He Is A Baseball Fan
John is definitely a sports kind of guy. On top of going to the beach, watching baseball games is another one of John’s favorite things to do. Although he is from Charleston, there are no professional sports teams in all of South Carolina. As a result, he a big fan of the Atlanta Braves.
10. He Participated In Blackout Tuesday
On June 2nd, John participated in a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday which was created for people to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight to end racism. Those who wanted to participate were were asked to upload a black square as an Instagram post.