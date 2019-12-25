10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ross Bowie

John Ross Bowie is the kind of guy you know but you don’t know that you know. His name is not quite on the Brad Pitt level, but his face is instantly recognizable if you know anything about “The Big Bang Theory,” and all that goes on with the hit show. He’s one of the characters on the show who makes you laugh every week, which means you know his face well. He’s Barry Kripke, and he’s funny. He’s also a man who has a wife and some kids, and he has a whole life outside of his acting work that many of his fans don’t know all that much about. It’s true he’s a guy who enjoys his privacy and works hard to keep his life out of the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get to know him a bit more.
1. He’s An Author
Not only is John Ross Bowie good at what he does on our television screens, he is also good at many other aspects of the entertainment industry. He’s a man who really enjoyed the movie “Heathers,” so much so that he actually wrote a book about it. He’s fascinated by the cult aspect of the movie, which we can only assume is not too far off from the regular way people live their lives these days.
2. He’s Married
He’s a man who is not on the market, ladies. Sorry to be the ones to bring you that bad news. His wife is also an actress. Her name is Jamie Denbo, and you know her, too. She’s from things like “Ghostbusters,” and much more. She actually got her start working the comedy circuit in Orlando at the former Disney establishment Pleasure Island before she hit it big in the entertainment industry.
3. He Has Kids
He’s a dad, and that’s a cool thing to be. If we had to assume – because so many parents feel the same way – there is nothing better in his life than this. This role is probably the best one, and we can only say that we agree. He and his wife have a daughter and a son. Their son is Walter, and their daughter is Nola. They spend a lot of time as a family, and it works for them. We don’t know their ages, but we know that they are happy with their family size and life.
4. He’s Got a Degree
So many people leave their childhood and teen years behind to head to Hollywood and begin work as an actor or actress, but not John Ross Bowie. He went to college, first, and he’s appreciative of that. He graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor’s Degree. He went to college immediately after he graduated from high school in 1989.
5. He Lost Both is Parents
We don’t know how he lost his parents, but they both passed. His father was Bruce, and his mother was Eileen. John Ross Bowie was born and raised in New York City, where his parents worked and lived. He was a child who attended school there, he was a good kid, and he had big dreams. His parents deaths affected him significantly, but he’s had to move on with his life and try to overcome the loss that he endured with losing them.
6. His Last Name Rhymes
If you were thinking that his name is more like that of David Bowie, you’d be wrong. He’s a man who knows that you think this, too, so he’s made it easy for all of us to say it correctly. It rhymes with Maui. It’s John Ross Bowie like Maui, he Hawaiian Island. It’s fun, and we like it, so it works for us that he shares this. It’s also helpful, and he knows this.
7. He’s Outspoken
You will not find another man so happy to voice his opinion, to share this innermost thoughts, or to make sure the world knows that he is feeling something. It seems important to him to share his feeling and his opinions on what is going on in the world when he is using his social media accounts. In fact, it seems to us that this is what he primarily uses his accounts for when he’s online.
8. He’s an Obama Supporter
He’s said more than once that he was an avid Obama supporter when the man ran for office twice. He worked his campaign, he voted for him both times. He’s a staunch liberal in that manner of speaking, and he’s not ashamed of his political views. He’s also not ashamed to share his political views online and in person, and that’s something that we find many people who have an outspoken platform feel they should do as often as possible.
9. He Responds to his Fans
We know that social media makes it easier and more attainable to reach your favorite celebrity, and he is a man who makes that obvious. He’s spent much of his time able to focus on things like responding to those who love him the most when they reach out to him, and he’s not ashamed of that in the least. He’s managed to get his fans to open up to him, to be there for him, and he’s done so by retweeting their thoughts and messages, and responding when he feels it’s appropriate.
10. He Loves Sketch Comedy
His entire career is one that has allowed him to spend time being funny, and sketch comedy is by far his favorite. He has made a career of it, he loves it, and it’s been something he’s been able to work on for years. Even when he became famous in the bigger picture, he didn’t give up on it. As many comedians do, but not like him. He continued to do the comedy he likes the most, and he will continue to do that throughout his career as long as he feels the need and the pull to do so.