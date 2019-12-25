Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ross Bowie

10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ross Bowie

24 seconds ago

John Ross Bowie

John Ross Bowie is the kind of guy you know but you don’t know that you know. His name is not quite on the Brad Pitt level, but his face is instantly recognizable if you know anything about “The Big Bang Theory,” and all that goes on with the hit show. He’s one of the characters on the show who makes you laugh every week, which means you know his face well. He’s Barry Kripke, and he’s funny. He’s also a man who has a wife and some kids, and he has a whole life outside of his acting work that many of his fans don’t know all that much about. It’s true he’s a guy who enjoys his privacy and works hard to keep his life out of the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get to know him a bit more.

1. He’s An Author

Not only is John Ross Bowie good at what he does on our television screens, he is also good at many other aspects of the entertainment industry. He’s a man who really enjoyed the movie “Heathers,” so much so that he actually wrote a book about it. He’s fascinated by the cult aspect of the movie, which we can only assume is not too far off from the regular way people live their lives these days.

2. He’s Married

He’s a man who is not on the market, ladies. Sorry to be the ones to bring you that bad news. His wife is also an actress. Her name is Jamie Denbo, and you know her, too. She’s from things like “Ghostbusters,” and much more. She actually got her start working the comedy circuit in Orlando at the former Disney establishment Pleasure Island before she hit it big in the entertainment industry.

3. He Has Kids

He’s a dad, and that’s a cool thing to be. If we had to assume – because so many parents feel the same way – there is nothing better in his life than this. This role is probably the best one, and we can only say that we agree. He and his wife have a daughter and a son. Their son is Walter, and their daughter is Nola. They spend a lot of time as a family, and it works for them. We don’t know their ages, but we know that they are happy with their family size and life.

4. He’s Got a Degree

So many people leave their childhood and teen years behind to head to Hollywood and begin work as an actor or actress, but not John Ross Bowie. He went to college, first, and he’s appreciative of that. He graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor’s Degree. He went to college immediately after he graduated from high school in 1989.

5. He Lost Both is Parents

We don’t know how he lost his parents, but they both passed. His father was Bruce, and his mother was Eileen. John Ross Bowie was born and raised in New York City, where his parents worked and lived. He was a child who attended school there, he was a good kid, and he had big dreams. His parents deaths affected him significantly, but he’s had to move on with his life and try to overcome the loss that he endured with losing them.

6. His Last Name Rhymes

If you were thinking that his name is more like that of David Bowie, you’d be wrong. He’s a man who knows that you think this, too, so he’s made it easy for all of us to say it correctly. It rhymes with Maui. It’s John Ross Bowie like Maui, he Hawaiian Island. It’s fun, and we like it, so it works for us that he shares this. It’s also helpful, and he knows this.

7. He’s Outspoken

You will not find another man so happy to voice his opinion, to share this innermost thoughts, or to make sure the world knows that he is feeling something. It seems important to him to share his feeling and his opinions on what is going on in the world when he is using his social media accounts. In fact, it seems to us that this is what he primarily uses his accounts for when he’s online.

8. He’s an Obama Supporter

He’s said more than once that he was an avid Obama supporter when the man ran for office twice. He worked his campaign, he voted for him both times. He’s a staunch liberal in that manner of speaking, and he’s not ashamed of his political views. He’s also not ashamed to share his political views online and in person, and that’s something that we find many people who have an outspoken platform feel they should do as often as possible.

9. He Responds to his Fans

We know that social media makes it easier and more attainable to reach your favorite celebrity, and he is a man who makes that obvious. He’s spent much of his time able to focus on things like responding to those who love him the most when they reach out to him, and he’s not ashamed of that in the least. He’s managed to get his fans to open up to him, to be there for him, and he’s done so by retweeting their thoughts and messages, and responding when he feels it’s appropriate.

10. He Loves Sketch Comedy

His entire career is one that has allowed him to spend time being funny, and sketch comedy is by far his favorite. He has made a career of it, he loves it, and it’s been something he’s been able to work on for years. Even when he became famous in the bigger picture, he didn’t give up on it. As many comedians do, but not like him. He continued to do the comedy he likes the most, and he will continue to do that throughout his career as long as he feels the need and the pull to do so.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Billy Dee Williams Reportedly Returning For Lando Disney + Show
The Affair Season 5
The Reason Why Ruth Wilson Decided to Leave “The Affair”
Mr. Nancy
American Gods Producers Under Investigation For Firing Orlando Jones
Nobody's Looking
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Netflix’s Nobody’s Looking
The Biggest Issue with the Rey Twist In The Rise of Skywalker
The Biggest Box Office Duds of 2019 (and what went wrong)
Krueger Sweater
There’s a Deliberate Reason Freddy Krueger’s Sweater is Red and Green
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gets The Honest Teaser Trailer Treatment
John Ross Bowie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ross Bowie
Chelsie Kyriss
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chelsie Kyriss
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Eddie Cahill
Io Shirai
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Io Shirai
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure
What if Mario and Sonic Swiped Sidekicks?