There are lots of talented actors who don’t get the recognition they deserve, and John Tui is one of them. Despite not being a household name, he has never stopped working hard. He is best-known for his role in Power Rangers S.P.D. and Power Rangers Mystic Force. Now his career has gotten a big boost thanks to his casting in the new series Young Rock which is based on the life of Dwayne Johnson. John plays Afa Anoa’i, a legendary Samoan professional wrestler. The role has introduced John and his talent to millions of viewers, this series could be the perfect opportunity for him to land other roles in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about John Tui.
1. He Is From New Zealand
John was born and raised in New Zealand and is of Tongan descent. The Tongon people are originally from the Polynesian country of Tonga. John is very proud of his roots and is thankful to be able to provide on screen representation for his people. John still lives in New Zealand with his family but spends a lot of time in the United States for work.
2. He’s Loved Performing Since He Was A Kid
If you take a look at John’s acting resume, you may think that he’s only been doing this for about 15 years. In reality, however, he has been performing for most of his life. He has always loved entertaining people and it didn’t take long for him to realize this was his calling.
3. He’s Pretty Active On Social Media
If you Google John Tui’s name in search of his social media, you may find yourself feeling a little disappointed. He isn’t very active on Twitter and the Instagram account associated with him in the Google search results actually belongs to someone else. The good news, however, is that John is on social media and he’s fairly active. He posts a variety of content that includes personal and professional updates.
4. He’s A Proud Dad
John comes from a close knit family, and this is something he has carried with him as he’s started a family of his own. He and his wife, Liyah, have been married since 2002 and they have four children together including a set of twins. When John isn’t at work, you can bet he’s spending time with his family.
5. He Has Theater Experience
John has less than two dozen on screen credits, but his acting experience doesn’t stop there. He also did a good amount of theater in the early 2000s. John was a cast member in plays such as Julius Caesar and Hamlet. After making his on screen debut in 2005, his focus has been on film and TV roles.
6. He’s All About Positivity
There are a lot of things in life that are out of all of our control, and it can be easy to let those things bring us down. John Tui refuses to let that happen to him, though. He always tries to see the bright side of situations and he likes to spread that positivity to those around him.
7. He Loves Being Outdoors
Spending all day in the house simply doesn’t sound like John’s idea of a good time. John enjoys being outdoors and he loves doing things like hanging out at the beach and exploring his surroundings. There’s just something about being outside that is both relaxing and refreshing.
8. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Having a passion for acting isn’t enough. John has also put a lot of time and effort into reaching his full potential. He studied acting at Unitec’s School of Performing and Screen Arts in New Zealand although we weren’t able to locate any information on when he graduated.
9. He’s A Voice Actor
Oh, you thought live action work was the only thing John Tui has done? Wrong! He’s also been doing voice work for many years. Although his IMDB page only lists one voice credit, John has done much more than that. In an Instagram post he said, “Been doing voice gigs 16 years, accents, docos, tv and radio commercials, TV, movies and games. The coolest thing is not having to care about how I look when I get to work.”
10. Young Rock Wasn’t His First Time Working With Dwayne Johnson
Being cast is Young Rock was essentially a reunion for John and Dwayne. The two had previously worked together in 2019 on the film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw which Dwayne Johnson starred in alongside Jason Statham. Perhaps the two will even get the chance to work together again in the future.