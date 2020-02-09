Johnny Depp Fans Want Amber Heard Axed from Movies for a While

This is why it’s usually best to steer clear of any messy engagements with celebrities, especially when it comes to divorces. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s somewhat irritating divorce saga has hit another low, or another gear depending on how one looks at it, since a leaked audiotape mentioned by Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered and many others has come to light, implicating Heard as an abuser as well. While there are plenty of people still in Heard’s camp that might justify it with the idea that Depp is no better and was possibly the first instigator, the tit for tat, back and forth kind of nonsense has become rather tiresome really since divorces between average individuals are bad enough thanks to the fallout they create, but when it’s between celebrities it suddenly becomes everyone’s business no matter if they have some personal stake in it or not. What’s even more amusing comes when one realizes that the reaction of the fans is a bit ludicrous since a good number of them likely believed Heard without this damning evidence and were quick to turn on Depp since the idea of simply believing women has taken root with many upon many people, while a man is simply bound to be guilty for a number of reasons that we won’t go into. As one can see however the fallout is still coming, and as of now a lot of people are calling for Amber Heard to be dropped from movies and even from her spot as one of L’Oreal’s top models, which would be crippling in a way since it would show that she’s not as invaluable as so many appear to think.
Depp has already suffered the withering verbal abuse from many people and seen his career decline a bit since it’s been suggested that he be removed from the Fantastic Beasts movies and it’s rumored that Disney isn’t thinking of bringing him back for the next Pirates of the Caribbean thanks to the domestic disputes that he and Heard have allowed to go so public. Trying to stand outside of it and laugh at those that think they’re doing any good by being on Team Depp or Team Heard is pretty easy since it’s likely that both of them have issues and both have done their fare share of damage to this marriage since it takes two to tango and it also takes two to torment given that if one or the other spouse is the only one with issues it’s bound to come out sooner or later. Gina Carbone of CinemaBlend has more to say on this subject. Both Heard and Depp aren’t angels as it’s been seen throughout the years no matter how Heard has made herself look with the many humanitarian efforts and titles she’s wracked up. But this mess has become something of a sensation that the couple has caused, and at this point it’s enough to make a person roll their eyes and wonder just when it’s going to end.
Those that have condemned Depp are likely divided at this point since many have jumped back on Team Depp after hearing the audio, which is less than heartening since like always it shows just how fickle the fans are since their moods change with the wind. Keith Farnish of Change.org has something to say in his own words about this. But despite the petitions and the tweets and the overall outpouring of vitriol now aimed Heard’s way it’s going to be an executive decision that will keep her out of Aquaman 2 and anything else, not the will of the fans, since it’s rare that a petition will do much of anything other than gather a bit of notice and allow ‘enraged’ fans to do much more than vent and make their wishes known. Want to know why demanding Heard to be taken out of movies isn’t bound to work? Because the execs know very well that if they decide to keep her in that enough people will still attend the movies to make a profit, as even those that don’t like her will go to see Aquaman 2 because of Jason Momoa, who thankfully hasn’t been embroiled in much of anything like this for quite some time. It’s amusing that fans think they can sway a decision this much, even if, like I always state, they are the ones that can sink or save a movie given that the money that goes into the box office is a big indicator of how a movie is going to be seen when it comes to success. If Warner Bros. decides to roll the dice and keep Heard in, and if L’Oreal, who likely won’t care about a petition or anything similar to such a worthless gesture, keeps Heard on the payroll, people will still pay to see her. That’s an unfortunate fact that many aren’t ready to face up to. The other is that this isn’t any of their business.