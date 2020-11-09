Over the last 15 years, Johnny Flynn has shown the world that he has a little something to offer everyone. He has found success as both an actor and a singer, and he has officially gotten the chance to combine both of those things with his role as David Bowie in the film Stardust. The movie, which is set to officially be released at the end of November 2020, tells the story of David Bowie and his alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust. The opportunity has given Johnny a chance to show just how versatile he is, and fans are excited to see him take on the role of the legendary singer. On top of Stardust, Johnny has some other projects in the works that his fans are sure to love. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Johnny Flynn.
1. He’s A Very Shy Person
People have a tendency to assume that all celebrities are outgoing and extroverted, but that isn’t the case at all and Johnny Flynn is a prime example. He is a painfully shy person and this may have gotten in the way of his career at certain points. He told The Guardian, “I’m very shy and I get quite overwhelmed. I’ve turned things down in the past on the premise that when the film comes out I’ll have to go on one and I can’t do it! I’ve got over that a little bit, but I’ve been very wary of that type of notoriety.”
2. He Comes From A Talented Family
Having a career in the entertainment industry is something that is in Johnny’s blood. He father, Eric Flynn, was a well-known actor and singer in the UK. Sadly, he passed away in 2002 after a battle with cancer. Johnny’s siblings are also talented entertainers.
3. He Was Born In South Africa
Johnny has lived in England for most of his life which is where he started his career and continues to do a lot of his work. As a result, he is most commonly associated with the UK. However, he was actually born in South Africa. His family relocated to England when he was very young.
4. Bob Dylan Inspired Him To Become A Musician
Can you remember the exact moment you knew exactly what you wanted to do with the rest of your life? Johnny can. When he was 11-years-old, he purchased an old copy of Bob Dylan’s album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, and it changed his life. During an interview with The Guardian he said, “I remember listening to that record and crying on my own in my bedroom.”
5. He Thinks People Should Be Nicer To Each Other
The world can be a very cruel place and this is something that most people have always known. However, over the last few years the cruelty has really jumped out. Johnny believes that many people have lost the ability to be kind to one another and he hopes that changes.
6. He Thinks He Has ADD
Several years ago, while researching attention deficit disorder for a friend, Johnny realized that he actually has ADD himself. After learning more about the disorder, he was able to pinpoint symptoms dating back to his childhood. He has not been formally diagnosed, however.
7. He’s A Husband And Father
Johnny’s professional life isn’t the only place where he’s devoted lots of time and attention over the years. He has also put a lot of energy into building a strong home life and he has been married for almost 10 years. He and his wife, Beatrice Minns, have one child together.
8. He Loves The Simple Things
Johnny may have spent years in the entertainment industry, but that doesn’t mean he’s gotten caught up in the hype that comes with being famous. In reality, he doesn’t really like being in the spotlight. He enjoys the simple things instead such as spending time with his family and friends and enjoying the beauty of nature.
9. He Was Attacked By A Dog When He Was A Kid
If you’ve seen a close up photo or video of Johnny’s face, you may notice that he has some light scarring. The marks are the result of bites from a Staffordshire Bull Terrier that attacked him when he was very young and still living in South Africa. There aren’t any further details about the attack, but if Johnny doesn’t like dogs as an adult it’s easy to see why.
10. He’s Struggled With Panic Attacks
Becoming a father was one of the best things that ever happened to Johnny. But it also caused him to have panic attacks. He told iNews, that the attacks had ” something to do with losing my father when I was quite young and then having children and worrying about not having the guidance to become a father myself .” He has since found that yoga is a good way to help calm his nerves.