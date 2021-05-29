It’s been more than 10 years since Johnny Wactor made his first TV appearance, and lots of things have changed since then. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is his dedication to his craft. His acting chops have earned him dozens of opportunities and have even helped him become one of today’s most popular soap opera stars. Johnny is best known for playing Brando Corbin in General Hospital, but recent reports suggest that he may be leaving the show. This information has yet to be confirmed or denied, but there are already a lot of fans who are a little upset at the possibility that his character is gone forever. On the bright side, though, Johnny has some projects in the works that his fans should definitely be looking forward to. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johnny Wactor.
1. He’s A South Carolina Native
Johnny was born and raised in South Carolina. However, he has always been a fairly private person so there isn’t much information out there about his upbringing or what inspired him to get into acting. These days, it appears that Johnny lives out on the West Coast.
2. He’s All About Fitness
Johnny has always been an active person, and health and fitness are at the top of his priority life. Even when his schedule is slammed, he still finds time to exercise. Rock climbing is one of his favorite ways to stay active and he also likes doing at-home workouts when he can’t get to the gym. He is also very mindful of what he eats. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he shared that he removed meat from his diet.
3. He’s Done Some Work Behind The Scenes
The majority of Johnny’s career has been spent in front of the camera, so many people may not be aware of the fact that he’s also experimented with what it’s like to be behind it. In 2017, Johnny made his debut as a producer and cinematographer with a short film called Let Go. He has also produced several other projects over the years.
4. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
There’s something about spending time out in nature that many people would describe as soothing – and Johnny is one of them. When the weather is beautiful, you can almost always find him outside taking advantage of it. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include swimming and hiking.
5. He Was A Double Major In College
Johnny has always been very serious about his education. He attended the College of Charleston where he majored in both business administration and Spanish linguistics (he is bilingual). He graduated in 2009. While in school, he was also active in several on-campus activities.
6. He Made His TV Debut In Army Wives
For some actors, the chance to be part of an already successful project is something that takes years to materialize. Johnny, however, was one of the lucky people whose first TV appearance was in a show that was very popular at the time. Johnny was in three episodes of Army Wives between 2007 and 2009. He played a different character each time.
7. He Loves Animals
There always something a little heartwarming about finding out that a person loves animals. Based on his Instagram posts, Johnny seems to have a soft spot for animals. It’s clear that he is a dog person, but he also likes other species such as birds and horses.
8. He Used To Be A Swim Coach
Swimming has always been a big part of Johnny’s life. Before his professional acting career took off, he spent years working as a swim coach at the Pine Forest Country Club in South Carolina. Even though he’s no longer a part of the competitive swimming world, he still likes to get in the water whenever he gets the chance.
9. Family Is Important To Him
As mentioned earlier, Johnny has always been pretty private. However, through social media, he has made it clear that he’s all about family. By the looks of things, he has really close relationships with his loved ones and he loves to spend time with them when he isn’t busy with work.
10. He’s A Sports Fan
As a person who has a background in sports, it’s probably not much of a surprise that Johnny loves to watch sports. He tries to get out to live games when he can, but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of sporting events on hold. It’s unclear exactly which team is his favorite, but it does look like he’s a Clemson fan.