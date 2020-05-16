Things have been very interesting for Joji since arriving on the scene in 2006. For the early part of his career, he was best-known as a YouTuber who posted music and comedy relates content. However, a few years ago, he decided that he wanted to leave the YouTube life behind and focus solely on music. Although some were skeptical, Joji proved to be a very talented artist. His debut album, Ballads 1, reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart. Joji is set to release his third album this summer, and his fans can’t wait. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Joji.
1. He’s Dealt With Serious Health Issues
Joji has an extra special appreciation for life due to health issues he’s dealt with over the years. He didn’t get into the specifics of his condition, but he has said that his health problems impact his daily life. In an interview with Clash Music, he said that he has used music as a way to distract him from what’s going on in his body.
2. He Speaks 3 Languages
Even before the viral and music fame, Joji had already lived a pretty worldly life. He speaks both English and Japanese fluently and can also speak some Spanish. He hasn’t shared whether or not he has plans to record music in any language other than English.
3. He Wants To Give Back To Others
Joji doesn’t just want to use his platform to entertain people, he also wants to help them. He told Forbes, “I’m looking into giving back. “Giving back” is just such a lame word. Being a good guy…I’m always trying to help out. I’m just mindlessly moving forward. The goal- I’ve been saying this. But if, by the end of it, I don’t get to save a lot of lives quite literally, then what I’ve been doing here is a complete waste of time.”
4. He Used To Go By Filthy Frank
If you’re not familiar with the name Joji, you may know him by his previous alias, Filthy Frank. Under the name Filthy Frank, he rose to prominence in 2013 when he uploaded “the original Harlem Shake” video on YouTube. A Twitter campaign to ‘cancel’ Joji has recently gone viral after some of his newer fans discovered his past as Filthy Frank.
5. He Sometimes Forgets To Eat
As you can probably imagine, the last several years have been a whirlwind for Joji. He successfully transitioned from a YouTuber to a legitimate music artist, and his schedule has been packed ever since. He’s been so busy that he admits that he often forgets to eat.
6. He’s A Morning Person
There are generally two types of creative people: those who do their best work in the morning and those who do their best work in the middle of the night. Joji is part of the first group. He shared his routine with Office Magazine and said, “When I get back into the groove, I’m a morning person—I feel like the morning is when my mind is most active. I always like to make some beats in the morning, not necessarily for myself, but just to practice. ”
7. He Has A Mixed Ethnic Background
Joji is half Japanese and half Australian. He grew up in Osaka where he says he was always considered the “white boy”. He said, “Nobody really took me seriously. And then I was like ‘F*ck it, I’ll go to America.’ [In] America it’s like ‘Asian boy’, and it’s like, ‘You know what? I’m just nothing then.’”
8. He’s Tried To Learn Instruments
When Joji first decided he wanted to make music, he attempted to learn the ukulele, piano, guitar. However, he quickly realized that formal training wasn’t for him. Although his attempt at learning instruments was unsuccessful, it helped him discover his knack for “unusual production“.
9. He Was Inspired By Lil Wayne
Every artist has one moment where things just clicked for them. For Joji, that moment came when he heard Lil Wayne’s 2008 hit, “A Milli”. The song inspired him to learn how to use Garageband where he attempted to recreate the beat.
10. He Doesn’t Ever Want To Stop Creating
Even though Joji has tried a lot of different things over the years, he is truly a creator at heart. No matter what he’s doing, he knows that he always wants to be collaborating with others and creating content to share with the world.