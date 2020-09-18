Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolene MacIntyre

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolene MacIntyre

2 mins ago

The old saying ‘behind every successful man there is a strong woman’ is definitely true for Chad Hiltz of Bad Chad Customs. His finance and business partner, Jolene MacIntyre, is a big part of the reason why he’s been able to grow his business and be successful. As a cast member on Bad Chad Customs, Jolene has made it very clear that she isn’t just there to sit around and look pretty. She gets things done, and she’s good at it. Jolene is smart, hard working, and dedicated to helping the business thrive. With Jolene on the team, it’s clear that the business will be around for years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jolene MacIntyre.

1. She Has A Business Degree

If you thought that Jolene was only so involved in the business because of her relationship with Chad, you might want to think again. Jolene is well qualified and has always had an interest in business. She attended Saint Mary’s University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce. While most people struggle to find careers in their field, Jolene is putting her education to good use.

2. She Loves Home Design

Jolene may spend a lot of time at the shop, but cars aren’t the only thing she’s interested in. She also loves home and interior design and has a good eye for creating beautiful spaces. In June 2020, she shared before and after photos of a bathroom she designed. Her followers seemed to really enjoy the post so hopefully she will continue to post home design related things in the future.

3. She Was A Big Part Of The Reason Chad Got The Opportunity For The Show

Chad got the attention of Discovery producers after he gained a large following online. Jolene was a huge reason for his online presence. During an interview Jolene said, “When Chad started building me a replica of the $40 million-dollar Bugatti that Ralph Lauren owns, I wanted the world to see how remarkable it was.” She then started recording the process and uploading videos online which eventually led to Chad building a fan base.

4. She And Chad Have Been Engaged Since 2017

Jolene and Chad met at a local pool hall when he asked if she could put up a flyer for an upcoming car show. Sparks quickly flew between the two and they started dating. In 2017, the couple became engaged. However, Jolene hasn’t had much time to start planning the wedding because of how busy things have been at the shop.

5. She Was A Soccer Player

Sports have always been a big part of Jolene’s life. She grew up playing soccer and went on to have a successful college career at Saint Mary’s University where she was a stand out player on the team. Her days as a competitive athlete may be over, but the lessons she learned on the field still play an important role in her life.

6. She Studied Kinesiology

In addition to studying business in college, Jolene also studied kinesiology. For those like me who weren’t familiar with this term until now, Masters Portal says that kinesiology is the study of “the mechanics of human movement and how they impact our health and wellbeing.”

7. She’s The Co-Founder Of Hiltz Auto Co.

Most people who watch Bad Chad Customs may be under the impression that Jolene is only Chad’s manager. However, she plays a bigger role in all aspects of the business than many people realize. According to her Instagram bio, she is actually the co-founder of Hiltz Auto Co.

8. She’s Traveled To Different Parts Of The World

Jolene has always been an active and adventurous person which explains why traveling is something she naturally gravitated towards. She has been fortunate to visit places all over the world. Some of the counties she’s been to include Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand.

9. She’s Always Loved Cars

One of the things that Jolene and Chad have in common is their love for cool custom cars. However, Jolene’s interest in cars didn’t just develop when she started dating Chad. In fact, it was her love of cars that inspired Chad to build her the Bugatti that launched his online presence.

10. She Doesn’t Share Much About Her Personal Life

Jolene is officially on her way to becoming a legitimate reality TV star. Still, she has no plans of sharing her entire life with the world. She still enjoys her privacy and would rather keep the media attention she gets focused on her professional life and the business as a whole.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer
This Floki Theory Has Vikings Fans in a Tizzy
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Selling the Big Easy
Everything You Didn’t Know about 90s Animated Series “Bobby’s World”
Making the Case for a Thanos Solo Movie
A Keith David “They Live” Action Figure is Going to Exist
80s Movie Troop Beverly Hills is Apparently Getting a Sequel
Looks Like We’re Going to Be Seeing a Borat 2
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jolene MacIntyre
10 Things You Didn’t Know about AGT’s Turf
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ellie Schnitt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen Joyner
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Transforms Living Room Into A Mario Kart Level
This is The Battery-Free Gameboy That Can Run Forever
Youtuber Turns Watermelon into a Gameboy in this Awesome Video