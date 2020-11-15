Jon Bernthal Isn’t Losing Hope for a Punisher Season 3

Anyone thinking that the Punisher’s story arc has been finished off might need to look again since there’s a great deal of potential for a season 3, but if the show was brought to Disney+ there are plenty of folks wondering if it would be allowed to remain as bloody and as violent as it was on Netflix. The consensus is that there’s no way it would happen, that Disney wouldn’t allow it, but when one really thinks about it, Disney owns some pretty violent material, and The Mandalorian isn’t exactly a tickle party thus far. But Frank Castle’s level of violence is beyond anything that’s really been seen at Disney, so one can only imagine that if they did develop it that they would keep The Punisher at arm’s length and claim it from a legal sense only. But with that in mind, it’d be great to see a season 3 come along for this show since there’s no way that keeping the Punisher down while the rest of the MCU is still growing would be right, and it might even get fans a bit riled up since the Punisher has interacted with some of the more popular heroes on the MCU roster over the years, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, and of course, Daredevil. Despite not having any powers like his fellow heroes, Castle has still been a force to be reckoned with since he’s a highly-trained individual with access to an arsenal that is beyond comprehension at times. And if he can’t get a gun or a bomb to throw at someone then he’s pretty good with his bare hands too.
Jon Bernthal has been a great addition to The Punisher’s legacy since he’s helped to create a character that’s insanely tough but also has something beneath the tough exterior that’s been noticed by the fans over the course of two seasons. To think that he’s over and done with at this point is kind of hard to imagine since there’s so much more that the Punisher has done throughout the history of Marvel comics that could be easily translated onto the screen. Even a big-screen movie would be great to see in the MCU, or perhaps Sony would take it over in order to bring the right level of violence to the story since Frank isn’t the kind of hero that really worries about bringing villains in alive if he can help it. It might even be kind of fun to see what might happen if the Punisher and Deadpool lock up in a story since, despite the fact that Deadpool can’t die, Frank would still be a worthy opponent since the two of them are all about punishing the wicked and neither of them really have any plans on leaving a job without making their mark. It’s true that they don’t have the exact same moral compass, but it would be an interesting idea since we’ve already seen Deadpool with Cable, so we know how he handles gruff characters.
But until such an idea as that comes to fruition, if it ever does, the idea of bringing back The Punisher for a third season is something that feels like it would be a great idea if someone was willing to make it happen. Frank Castle isn’t done, his story isn’t fully told yet, and there are plenty of bad guys out there that require punishment of one type or another. Plus, it would be great to integrate him into the MCU just to give the Marvel universe a bit of an edge that it doesn’t really have at the moment. People might want to argue that being owned by Disney is going to keep this as the status quo, but if the Mouse House really wants to cater to everyone, especially when it comes to comic book fans, it might be necessary to start catering to EVERYONE, not just those that aren’t allowed to attend an R-rated movie by themselves. If anyone wants to argue about the level of violence in The Punisher then it’s time to break out the old arguments about how implied violence in Disney movies is sometimes even worse than the actual act that’s performed on screen. Which really leaves people more traumatized, something they know isn’t real but is being used for entertainment, or something that is insidious enough to require an off-screen performance? At least with The Punisher people know what’s coming and what’s going to happen, even if the blood can be a bit much at times.
It’s a big hope that someone will see the wisdom in bringing The Punisher back for another season and perhaps something more, but at this moment Jon is ready and willing to come back the moment he’s given the word that something is going to happen.