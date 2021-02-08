With more than a decade of acting experience to his name, Jon-Michael Ecker has been working his way to bigger and better opportunities. He got his first big break in 2011 when he was cast in the TV series Popland! While some people might have thought he was just getting by on his looks, it didn’t take long for him to prove that he is the real deal. Jon-Michael’s natural talent is undeniable and he has the ability to play a wide variety of roles. Most recently, his role in the TV series Firefly Lane has been getting him a lot of attention. Even though he has a long list of great roles behind him, it looks like the best is still yet to come for Jon-Michael. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jon-Michael Ecker.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Jon-Michael was born in Texas to an American mother and a Brazilian father. Jon-Michael’s father, Guy, is also an actor. His father has been working in the entertainment industry for over 30 years and has a long list of acting credits for Spanish language projects.
2. He Studied Aquatic Biology
Jon-Michael’s journey to becoming an actor looks a little bit different than many of his peers. During high school, Jon-Michael earned his diving certification and he decided that he didn’t want to study the arts in college. Instead, he earned a degree in aquatic biology from UC Santa Barbara. It’s unclear whether or not he ever worked in the field.
3. He Started His Acting Career In Mexico
When most people in the United States want to start their acting careers, they’ll typically move to Los Angeles or New York City. Once again, Jon-Michael decided to do things a little bit differently. Once he decided he wanted to become an actor, he move to Mexico. He found lots of success and even earned a main role in Gossip Girl: Acapulco.
4. He Has Only Had One Movie Role
Jon-Michael’s on screen resume is certainly impressive, but many people may be shocked to know that he’s only been in one movie. His only film role to date was when he played the legendary Marlon Brando in Cantinflas. While it’s clear that TV is his main focus right now, there’s a good chance we could see more of him on the big screen.
5. He Likes To Travel
Jon-Michael has always been the type of person who loves to explore new places and traveling is the best way to do that. Thanks to his career, he has gotten to do lots of traveling over the years. He has visited several countries including and various cities across the United States.
6. He Enjoys Taking Pictures
He may not think of himself as a photographer, but that’s exactly what Jon-Michael is. He loves snapping pictures of his surroundings and he has a natural eye for finding the beauty in every moment. His love for taking pictures is the perfect compliment to his love for traveling.
7. He Has A Girlfriend
Jon-Michael’s good looks and talent have probably earned a spot right at the top of lots of people’s crush lists. That being said, there’s only one crush list he’s interested in being on: his girlfriend’s. Guy is in a relationship with a model named Laura James and the they appear to be very happy together.
8. He Is A Private Person
Don’t let the fact that Jon-Michael is an actor fool you into thinking he always wants to be in front of the camera. While he genuinely loves what he does, he also loves his privacy. For the most part, he has done a great of keeping personal details about his life away from the media and he will probably continue to do so.
9. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
When Jon-Michael isn’t at work, you can definitely catch him outside. He has a lot of love and appreciation for nature and the outdoors are one of his favorite places to be. He enjoys a wide variety of activities including hiking, boating, camping, swimming, and wakeboarding.
10. He Likes To Read
His days as a traditional student might be over, but that doesn’t mean that Jon-Michael has stopped learning. He is the kind of person who is always looking to further his knowledge and reading is one of his favorite ways to do that. He is an avid reader and occasionally he’ll keep his followers in the loop on what book he’s reading. When the weather is nice, he loves to head outside and relax with a good book.