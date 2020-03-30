For well over a decade, Jon Moxley has been a recognizable figure in professional wrestling. Moxley has competed against some of the best. He has won several championships throughout his career. But while his work in the ring has been incredibly entertaining, Jon has also tried his luck with entertaining fans outside of the ring. In 2015, he appeared in the film 12 Rounds: 3 Lockdown. Although he’s had some ups and downs over the years, his fans are excited to see what he has in store. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jon Moxley.
1. There’s A Funny Backstory Behind The Name Jon Moxley
Most professional wrestler’s have a unique story behind their name, and Jon Moxley, whose real name is Jonathan Good, is no different. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley said, “right before I’m about to go out the ring announcer said, ‘What’s the name?’ I didn’t have one. I was baffled…We had football uniforms on and this other wrestler guy was just like, ‘It’s like the Varsity Blues guy. He’s like the guy from Varsity Blues, Jonathan Moxley.’ They’re like, ‘That’s cool.’ I was too nervous to say yes or no.”
2. He Thought His WWE Signing Was Fake
Getting a professional wrestling contract is a huge honor. But when Jon Moxley got noticed by WWE, he thought it was too good to be true. He remembers getting a phone call from someone at WWE who was interested in bringing him in. Moxley thought the call was fake because it seemed so random. Luckily for him, it wasn’t.
3. He Thinks Scripted Wrestling Is Crap
Scripted storylines are nothing new when it comes to professional wrestling. However, Jon Moxley feels that these scripts take away from the authenticity of the sport. When he rejoined AEW Revolution, he believes that ‘real’ wrestling was brought back.
4. He Started Wrestling To Escape His Rough Circumstances
Jon Moxley didn’t have the easiest life growing up. He turned to wrestling as a way to get his mind off of his circumstances and began training as a teen. Moxley eventually dropped out of high school to pursue a career in wrestling.
5. Bret Hart Was His Favorite Wrestler
Bret Hart is easily one of the most well-known wrestlers of his time. He inspired an entire generation wrestling fans to love the sport. Jon Moxley is among the people who was inspired by Hart. He even considered Hart to be his favorite wrestler when he was a child.
6. He Believes Leaving WWE Made Him A Different Person
Jon Moxley has had a very complicated relationship with WWE. Although he appreciates the organization for helping his career reach new heights, there are also a lot of things he didn’t like about his time with WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc he shared that he feels like a different person since leaving WWE and feels like he now has more control over his career and his character.
7. His First Few Years With The WWE Weren’t Glamorous
Working with WWE may seem like a golden ticket to money and fame, but that wasn’t the case for Jon Moxley – at least in the beginning. His first few years with WWE were difficult and he recalls not having a car or a decent place to sleep.
8. He Has A Wife
Jon Moxley began dating Canadian sportscaster, Renee Young, in 2013. In 2017, two tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at their Las Vegas home. Young has been a wrestling fan for most of her life and currently works as an on air personality with WWE.
9. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
If there’s one thing Jon Moxley isn’t afraid to do, it’s say whatever is on his mind. He has been very vocal about his experiences in professional wrestling, especially since parting ways with WWE. Jon has even been critical WWE CEO, Vince McMahon, saying that McMahon is the biggest “problem” in the organization.
10. He’s The Star Of A Fan Fiction Story
Fan fiction is a popular part of the entertainment industry. It provides an outlet for fans to create their own storylines for the characters they know and love. Jon Moxley and some of his AEW co-workers have been written into the plot of a very juicy fan fiction story written by one of his fans.