Life has a funny way of taking you on journeys you never imagined for yourself. That’s exactly how things have been for Jon Pierre. He didn’t always envision himself working in real estate, and he especially didn’t envision that real estate would eventually make him a reality TV star, but that’s exactly how things happened for him. Now, Jon and his wife, Mary, are the stars of a new HGTV show called Two Steps Home. During the show, Jon and Mary work with clients to help them sell their current home and buy their next one. Jon’s expertise and his people skills have already made him a huge hit among viewers. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jon Pierre.
1. He Was A Shy Child
When you see Jon on Two Steps Home, you’ll probably get the impression that he’s a very outgoing person. While that may be true for him now, that certainly wasn’t always the case. Growing up, he was very shy. After spending the first 11 years of his life as an only child, he had gotten pretty good at keeping to himself.
2. He’s A Proud Father
Jon’s work may seem like the most important thing in his life, but in reality, it’s his family that really keeps him going. He and Mary have two children together and they are his pride and joy. In an Instagram post, Jon said, “I love being a lot of things in my life. A husband. A provider. A business owner. But nothing gives me more pride and joy than being a father. To watch our kids grow. Being molded into new people everyday. New surprises everyday. Looking into their eyes and seeing: Happiness. Looking for protection. Guidance. Independence…. I am so grateful. So humbled. ”
3. He’s Adventurous
Jon isn’t the kind of person who is content with doing the same thing every single day. Instead, he likes to switch things up and he isn’t afraid to try something new. He has an adventurous spirit and he enjoys doing things such as traveling, scuba diving, and hiking.
4. He’s A Photographer
At this point in his life, most people are familiar with Jon for the work he’s done in real estate. Lots of people don’t know that he’s also a pretty talented photographer. He got into photography during college when he and his friends started a website where they highlighted local parties. Jon was responsible for taking pictures of the events and he fell in love with photography.
5. He Left A Corporate Job To Do Real Estate
Getting into real estate required Jon to take a huge leap of faith. During an interview with Voyage Houston, Jon said, “I left a very well-paying job, for the life of way less money but way more love and passion for my everyday life. I took those things, along with a commitment to all-out hard work, hustle, love and very little sleep and have been making it…”
6. He’s A Competitive Person
Growing up, sports was Jon’s main focus. He particularly enjoyed playing basketball and football. His love for both games allowed him to tap into his competitive spirit. While he may no longer be an athlete, many of the lessons he’s learned have remained with him over the years.
7. He Got Into Entrepreneurship In College
Over the years, Jon has been involved with several businesses. However, his plan wasn’t always to become an entrepreneur. That all changed when he was in college, though. He told Voyage Houston that he became interested in entrepreneurship while he was still in college and that interest would eventually change the course of his life.
8. He Loves Establishing A Connection With His Clients
Of course, real estate and home renovations are two things that Jon is passionate about. But underneath it all, what he really loves is the opportunity to work with people. He enjoys getting to know his clients and being able to deliver exactly what they’re looking for.
9. He Likes To Stay Active
Jon may not be playing competitive sports at this point in his life, but that doesn’t mean that he likes to sit around all day. He is a very active person who likes to keep himself in good shape. Even though he might not always make it to the gym, he enjoys doing things like going for walks with his family.
10. He’s A Pretty Private Person
Now that Jon is a reality TV star, there are a lot of people who would love to know more about him. However, they won’t be able to find much. For the most part, Jon has kept information about his personal life away from the public. He prefers to keep all of the attention on his work.