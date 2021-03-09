If you grew up during the 80s and 90s, you probably remember Jonathan Knight as a member of the world famous boyband New Kids on the Block. The group was one of the biggest acts of their generation and at their peak they were followed by screaming fans wherever they want. After leaving the group in 1994, he remained out of the spotlight. Now, however, he’s back – but it’s not as a member of a boy band. This time around, he has his own show on HGTV and fans are getting to see another side of the talented pop star. Even if you’ve been a fan of Jonathan’s for decades, there are still more things you can learn about him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jonathan Knight.
1. He’s Been Renovating Homes For Over Two Decades
Some people may find it extremely random that Jonathan now has a home renovation show on HGTV, but the truth is that he was involved with real estate and home design long before the cameras came along. He has always been drawn to older homes and he started renovating houses more than 25 years ago.
2. He Suffers From Anxiety
Just because Jonathan has had lots of success in his life doesn’t mean that he also hasn’t had things he’s struggled with. He dealt with anxiety for many years — including the time he was with NKOTB. He eventually sought medical treatment for his anxiety disorder and has seen great improvements with his health.
3. He Loves To Garden
After spending so many years in the spotlight, Jonathan decided that he was ready for the quieter side of life. He currently lives on a farm and he enjoys spending as much time as he can. One of his favorite things to do includes gardening and he loves growing his own vegetables.
4. He Loves Horses
Gardening isn’t the only way Jonathan likes to spend his time outdoors. He has ridden horses for many years and it’s a hobby that he continues to enjoy. He has three horses on his farm and they have made appearances on his Instagram profile. In addition to the horses, he also has other farm animals including chickens and ducks.
5. He’s In A Relationship
In 2011, Jonathan revealed that he was gay after previously being outed by an ex-boyfriend in 2009. Although the decision to share his sexuality with the world wasn’t an easy one to make, he has been very proud to live in his truth. He has been in a relationship with actor Harley Rodriguez since 2008.
6. He Was The First Person To Leave NKOTB
It’s no secret that all good things must eventually come to an end, and New Kids on the Block was no exception. Jonathan was actually the first person to part ways with the group and he did so before the official split. During an interview with Riverfront Times Jonathan explained his departure from the group and said, “I was like, “I did this, I had a good time, it was a blast.” There was other things I wanted to do in life. The time was just right. We rode the wave and it was a pretty big wave.”
7. He Loves To Travel
Jonathan has always been the type of person who aims to make the most out of every moment life has to offer, and traveling is one of the things that has allowed him to do that. He has gotten to visit places all over the world both as a musician and in his personal life.
8. He Grew Up In The Church
Jonathan is originally from Boston and he comes from a close knit family. His father was a minister at a local episcopal church and, as you can imagine, religion played a big role in the Knight household. In fact, Jonathan got his musical start singing in the church choir.
9. He Was A Contestant On The Amazing Race
Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition every once in a while? Especially when there’s a good prize on the line. In 2015, Jonathan appeared as a contestant on The Amazing Race along side his boyfriend. Even though they didn’t win, it still proved to be a great experience.
10. He Still Performs With NKTOB
While it may be a little hard for some fans to believe, it’s been well over 30 years since NKOTB originally got together. Although they had their fair share of ups and downs even parted ways, they’ve found their way back together. They began performing again in the late 2000s, and Jonathan continues to be part of the group.