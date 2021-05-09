The video game world is usually dominated by men, but Jonna Mae AKA MissesMae didn’t let that stand in her way. Over the last few years, she has built a dedicated online following full of people who love to watch her stream her gameplay. Unlike some streamers who only play one or two games, MissesMae likes to play a variety of titles. On top of her skills on the sticks, MissesMae also has a fun-loving personality that has drawn people to her. She has become so popular that she has even been sponsored by some of the biggest names in gaming included Discord and CORSAIR. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jonna Mae AKA MissesMae.
1. She Was Born In The Philippines
MissesMae was born and raised in Manilla, and what she’s accomplished is what most would consider the American Dream. Since she doesn’t share a lot of personal information, it’s unclear when exactly she relocated to the United States. She currently lives in California.
2. She’s Been Gaming Since She Was A Kid
MissesMae has loved video games since she was a little kid. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing Duck Hunt on the original Nintendo Console. Like most people, however, she probably never imagined that gaming would eventually take her as far as it has.
3. She Used To Be A Nurse
Before Misses Mae found success as a streamer, she was actually a nurse. According to Distractify, MissesMae said, “I used to play video games during nursing school and while I worked as a nurse to decompress and get rid of some of the stress I had, and because of that, I fell in love with gaming again.”
4. She Understands The Importance Of Mental Health
From the outside looking in, it may seem like MissesMae has the easiest job in the world. While it’s true that her job is a lot more enjoyable than most, it’s still work – and creating content isn’t as easy as it seems. That being said, MissesMae needs a break from time to time just like anybody else. Although she used to feel guilty about taking time off, she now understands that this is important for her mental health.
5. She’s In A Relationship
MissesMae’s career isn’t the only place where she’s found happiness and stability. Things in her personal life have also been going really well for her. MissesMae is in a relationship with fellow gamer Mike Carr AKA Di3sel. It’s unclear exactly how long the two have been together.
6. She’s Made Some TV Appearances
These days, being popular online usually equates to popularity in real life as well. MissesMae has gotten some cool opportunities thanks to her gaming. She has appeared on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bill Nye Saves the World. We didn’t find any information to suggest that she has plans to get any deeper into the entertainment industry.
7. She Likes Interacting With Her Fans
No matter how talented a gamer is, a dedicated fan base is a key to success. This is something that MissesMae knows and has never taken for granted. She is grateful for all of the people who have shown her support over the years and she loves using social media as a way to engage with her fans.
8. She’s Dealt With Online Harassment
As a woman in a male-dominated space, MissesMae has often found herself having to deal with harassment from trolls. However, she has a unique way of dealing with it. She told Distractify, “What I’ve told my chat and my community is, whenever you see something in the chat that’s disrespectful, a troll, hateful, whatever, spam the pizza emoji. Because then we start talking about food, we’ll start pushing out that person and you won’t even see it in the chat…” This emoji has become so important to her that she even got a pizza tattoo.
9. She Likes To Travel
Just because MissesMae makes her living in front of a screen doesn’t mean that she wants to stay in the house all the time. On the contrary, she likes to get out and see the world. MissesMae loves traveling and it’s something she hopes to be able to do more of in the future. One of the cool things about MissesMae’s career is that it gives her a lot more flexibility and freedom than she ever could’ve had working as a nurse.
10. She Loves Connecting With Moms
MissesMae loves connecting with all of her fans, but there’s something about mothers that has carved out a special place in her heart. She has a lot of moms who come into her chat because their kids play video games. MissesMae enjoys being able to be a relatable figure for these moms and she loves giving them something to connect with their children over.