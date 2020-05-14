When Jonny West first entered the American Idol competition, one of his main goals was to support his girlfriend who is also a singer. However, the roles quickly reversed and Jonny immediately proved to be worthy of the spotlight himself. Each time he comes on camera to perform, Jonny brings a vulnerable energy that allows viewers to feel every element of his performance. Thanks to his hard work, talent, and support from Idol viewers, Jonny had officially made it to the top 10. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jonny West.
1. He’s Put Out An EP
Jonny is clearly a talented singer, but he’s also an equally as talented song writer. He has written, recorded, and released his own original music. In the fall os 2019, he released an EP titled Oh. The project displays Jonny’s immense creativity and his incredible abilities as an artist.
2. He Loves To Rap
During his audition, Jonny showed the judges that he had some raps skills. But his love for hip-hip is deeper than viewers initially saw. Jonny is a huge fan of rap music. As a teen, Jonny spent a lot of time writing raps and even went under the name Skinny Neutron.
3. He’s A Piano Teacher
Before taking his talents to the American Idol stage, Jonny was working as a piano teacher in California. However, I doubt he’ll be able to return to his old job once the show is done. Even if he doesn’t win the competition, his career will likely take off like never before once the show is over.
4. He’s Co-Directed A Music Video
Jonny is a very creative person who likes to try his hand at every aspect of the creative process. In February 2020, he put out a video for his single “I’ll See“. In addition to starring in the video, Jonny also co-directed the project with Jasmine Thomas.
5. He’s Had Some Interesting Encounters With Celebrities
Like lots of other people, Jonny West has used social media to connect with a few celebrities. However, his encounters have been a bit on the bizarre size. About a year and a half ago, he was sitting in front of a billboard depicting Kylie Jenner’s face. He recorded a video of the billboard, but with a filter over Kylie’s face. Jenner DM’d him and accused him of defacement. Last year, when his EP was released, celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, reached out to him with his opinion on the project. Fiera initially said he wasn’t feeling it, but followed up to say that he liked it much better after the second listen.
6. He’s Enjoying Every Moment Of The His Idol Journey
Jonny West never imagined that his time on Idol was last as long as it has. But now that he has made it through the first few rounds, he is taking some time to soak everything in. Jonny is enjoying every moment of the experience and he isn’t taking any of it for granted.
7. He’s All About Taking Risks
Being successful, especially in the music industry, requires a little bit of fearlessness. You have to be willing to put yourself out there in order to get where you want to do. Through his journey on American Idol, Jonny has embraced the reality of taking risks. So far, it looks like the risks he’s been taking have paid off in a major way.
8. He Likes To Interact With Fans On Social Media
Jonny is very active on social media and he loves using Instagram and Twitter to interact with his fans. So far, he’s build up a pretty solid following on each platform. He currently has over 74,000 followers on Instagram and over 5,000 followers on Twitter.
9. He’s Active On YouTube
Fans of Jonny West’s music will be happy to know that he has a YouTube channel where he actively uploads songs and videos. West just started his channel in 2019, and he already has 12,200 subscribers and more than 548,000 total views.
10. He Has A Great Relationship With His Parents
Nothing beats having a good support system. Jonny’s parents have been very supportive of him as an artist and have cheered for him every step of the way during his time on American Idol. No matter the outcome of this season, it’s very clear that his parents are already very proud of the person and the artist that Jonny is.