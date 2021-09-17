10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan L. Jones

When Jordan L. Jones finished college, he decided he’d get right to work. He did not, however, take an office job or an internship. He went right into auditions and landed roles. He’s an actor, and he’s immensely talented. It did not take this young actor long to find himself a role on a show called “Disjointed,” alongside the ever-so-famous Kathy Bates. That role was quickly followed by another, and then another, and now he is starring in the reboot of the hit show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” as one of the 90s’ most iconic characters. He might not be playing the character the famous Will Smith once played, but he’s still playing one of the best. Here’s everything you didn’t know about the young actor.
1. He is a College Graduate
We mentioned before that he left college and went right to work in Hollywood, and it didn’t take him long. One of the good things about his career after college is that he didn’t have to go far to find it. He attended college at the University of Southern California (USC). He was already in SoCal when it was time for him to move to Los Angeles, so the change was not a massive one.
2. He is Young
But, he’s not as young as many of his new cast members. Some of them were not even alive when the show was being filmed and aired, but Jones was. He was born on March 1, 1993, which is only three years into the show. While it aired from 2000 to 2006, he was too young to watch it when it was new, but the show was being aired nonstop after it was over.
3. He Loves His Mom
While we know very little about his family, we do know that his mom raised him – and that she did it alone. He once sent her a beautiful message that thanked her for being both a wonderful mother and father to him, and we can tell that she did a killer job raising her son.
4. His Faith is Important to Him
One thing we love about this actor so much is that he is not afraid to speak about his faith and how important it is to him. His Instagram biography lists Proverbs 3: 5-6, which is one of the most well-known verses in the Bible. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths,” is the verse.
5. He is Excited
He knew his entire life that he would go big places and do big things as he grew up, but he had no idea just how big he would do it. He is so excited to take on a role in this hit new project that is a remake of a huge show – Fresh Prince is one of the most famous, most well-known shows in the world, and it’s a huge deal.
6. He is the New Jazz
One of the best characters on the original Fresh Prince was the man who played Will Smith’s best friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jordan L. Jones is the new Jazz, and we cannot wait to see him take on this role and see what he does with it. He’s one of the best characters in the show, after all.
7. He Just Left the Country for the First Time
Imagine being almost 30 and only just leaving the country for the very first time. Well, that’s what Jones just did. He celebrated his 28th birthday in Cancun, and it was the best trip. He could not have asked for a better way to celebrate not only his birthday but his first international trip, too.
8. He is So Thankful
Jones might still be young, but he’s old enough to know that there are people in his life he has to be thankful for. He knows that they support him, that they love him, and that they are just as important to him as he is to them, and he is so thankful for their presence in his life.
9. He’s Private
He’s famous, and he has ever reason to shout his personal life from the rooftops, but he doesn’t. He’s pretty good about keeping his life to himself, about not sharing everything that he has done with everyone in the world, and he doesn’t let anyone make him feel guilty about it.
10. He’s Proud
Jones knew from an early age he would do big things, and he knew acting was part of his future. He is also quite proud of how far he’s come in his career in just a few short years. And, we have no doubt he knows just how far he will go in his career if he continues to do great things.