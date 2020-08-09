There are some people who decide to do reality TV shows simply because they’re looking to have a cool new experience. There are others who do these shows with the hopes of eventually making it a career. Jordan Lloyd seems to fall somewhere int he middle. Lloyd made her reality TV debut in 2009 as a cast member on Big Brother which is where she met her now husband, Jeff. Since then, she has gone on to appear in in other reality shows including The Amazing Race. A decade after her time on Big Brother, Jordan is still in the spotlight and she’s built a very devoted fan base along the way. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jordan Lloyd.
1. She Wanted To Be A Dental Hygienist
How many times have you made a plan for yourself only for life to take you down a completely different path? This is something Jordan Lloyd can probably relate to. Initially, her career aspiration was to become a dental hygienist. However, that isn’t how things panned out.
2. She Is A North Carolina Native
Jordan was born and raised in the Charlotte North Carolina area and she is truly a southern girl. In 2012, she and her husband, Jeff Schroeder relocated to Los Angeles. The couple’s most was documented in a web series that aired on CBS interactive called Jeff and Jordan do America.
3. Her Mom Is Her Hero
We all have someone who we’ve looked up to since we were younger. For some of us, that person might be a teacher, coach, or even a celebrity. However, for others, it may be a parent. For Jordan Lloyd, that person is her mother. She has always had a very close relationship with her mother and considers her to be her greatest role model.
4. She Used Her Big Brother Winnings To Buy A House
Not only was Jordan Lloyd a contestant on Big Brother, she was also the winner of her season. Each season, the person who makes it to the end wins $500,000. Coming into that much money can be overwhelming, but Jordan knew exactly what she wanted to do with it. The first thing that Jordan bought with the money she won was a home for herself and her family.
5. She Loves Spending Time Outside
Jordan may not look like the outdoors type, but as we all know, looks can be deceiving. She actually loves to spend time outdoors with her family. When the weather is nice, you can usually find her outdoors enjoying things like hiking, swimming, fishing, and exploring.
6. She Suffered From Postpartum Depression
Being a mother comes with lots of life changing positives, but there are also things about motherhood that can be extremely challenging. After the birth of her first son, Jordan suffered with postpartum depression. She opened up about her experience in May of 2020 and revealed that the depression nearly ended her marriage.
7. She And Her Husband Started A YouTube Channel
As two people who have experience in the entertainment industry, Jordan and Jeff decided to team up and create some original content of their own. The couple started their YouTube channel in 2016 and have gained nearly 50,000 subscribers. Their videos have gotten more than 2.9 million total views.
8. She Loves Sharing Beauty Tips
Being a wife and mother means Jordan’s schedule is usually slammed. However, it’s still important for her to be able to find time to do things for herself. Taking care of her skin is one of the things at the top of her priority list, and she also enjoys showing off some of her favorite makeup looks. She has a section on her Instagram highlights where she shares different skincare products and tips that have worked for her.
9. She’s Had Acting Roles
Reality TV isn’t the only experience Jordan has had being in front of the camera. She has also branched into acting. From 2009 to 2014, she portrayed a character named Jordan on the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. She also had a role in a TV miniseries called The Halls. She hasn’t had any acting roles since 2014, but she may decide to return to the screen once her kids are a little older.
10. She’s Really Into Fashion
The only thing Jordan Lloyd loves new more than buying new clothes is trying them on. She’s really into fashion and is always up on the latest styles. She enjoys putting together outfits and sharing her wardrobe with her followers on Instagram. She is infamous for taking pictures in front of her mirror so that people can see her beautiful outfits.