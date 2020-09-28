Jordyn Jones is only 20-years-old, but she already has nearly a decade of experience in the entertainment world. From acting to singing, Jordyn can do it all and she’s excited to share her skills with the world. As an actress, she’s already gotten over a dozen credits. Recently, however, it looks like music has been her main focus and she’s released an EP and gone on tour. No matter what Jordyn is doing one thing is for sure: she’s always going to give it her best. As her fan base continues to grow, Jordyn gets one step closer to accomplishing her goals and turning herself into a household name. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jordyn Jones.
1. She Was In A Girl Group
These days Jordyn’s fans know her as a solo artist, but at the start of her career she was the member of a girl group. The group was called 5LP which stood for 5 Little Princesses. At one point in time, the group was signed to Tri Star Sports & Entertainment which is based in Nashville.
2. She Started A Jewelry Line
Being an entertainer is clearly Jordyn’s calling, but she’s also looking to expand her reach in the business world. A few years ago she started a jewelry line. However, we weren’t able to find any current mention of the line so it’s unclear whether or not this is something she’s still involved in.
3. She Grew Up Dancing
Jordyn has had a knack for performing since she was a little girl. Before she got into acting and singing she was a dancer. During an interview with Music Mayhem Magazine, Jordyn said that she took dance lessons from the time she was 3-years-old until she was 9.
4. She’s From Michigan
Jordyn was born in Kalamazoo, MI but she moved to Los Angeles when she was young in order to pursue her career in entertainment. Although she is proud of her roots, Los Angeles is where she feels like she truly belongs. During an interview she said, “none of my inspiration comes from my hometown which is a small farm town in Michigan… I keep home very close to me but when I’m writing, Los Angeles and the people around me inspire me most. There’s just something electric about this city!”
5. She Loves To Be Active
Staying active is one of Jordyn’s top priorities. Not only does regular activity help Jordyn stay in great shape for performing, but it’s also a great way to let loose and unwind. When she has free time, she loves to spend it going on adventures and trying new things. Some of the things Jordyn enjoys doing include playing sports, boating, swimming, and off roading.
6. She’s A YouTuber
Jordyn loves creating new content and Instagram isn’t the only places she likes to do it. She also has a large following on YouTube where she uploads a wide variety of videos including pranks and vlogs. Her channel currently has 1.95 million subscribers and more than 275 million views.
7. She Loves Interacting With Her Fans On Social Media
Social media has played a very big role in Jordyn’s success. It has given her the opportunity to market her talents and connect with people from all over the world. Most importantly, it has allowed Jordyn to communicate directly with her fans which is something she truly enjoys. At the moment, she has more than 6 million followers on Instagram.
8. Iggy Azalea Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations
Iggy Azalea rose to fame in 2014 with the success of her hit single “Fancy”. Jordyn has always been a big fan of Iggy and her music and says that Azalea has been one of her biggest influences. In 2014, Jordyn even made a cover of “Fancy” along with a music video which has since gotten more than 17 million views on YouTube.
9. She Was In Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition
In 2012, Jordyn was in the first season of the short lived reality competition show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Even though she didn’t win the competition, being on the show did wonders for Jordyn’s exposure. During an interview Jordyn said that the experience of being on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition changed her life.
10. She’s Passionate About Animal Rights
Since being in the spotlight Jordyn has used her platform to stand up for the things she believes in; one of those things is animal rights. In 2015, she teamed up with Peta for a campaign promoting ‘adopt don’t shot’. Jordyn is a dog person whose family has adopted a few dogs over the years.