If you’re familiar with Jorez Diaz’s work, you would probably agree that he doesn’t get nearly as much credit as he deserves. With a long list of acting credits and a career that has already lasted for more than 20 years, Jorge has a good grip on what it takes to be successful. Although it’s been a while since he made an on-screen appearance, Jorge will be back in action with the upcoming series Head of the Class. The show is set to debut in the fall and is a remake of the 1980s sitcom of the same name. The show is already getting a lot of attention and Jorge’s fans are looking forward to seeing him do his thing. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jorge Diaz.
1. He’s A Los Angeles Native
Los Angeles is definitely the place to be for anyone who is looking to pursue a career as an actor. Unfortunately, however, many people who move there in pursuit of the entertainment industry often end up having to move back home. Fortunately for Jorge, he was born and raised in the area. His family is originally from Mexico.
2. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Once people break into the entertainment industry and start finding success, many of them get roped into celebrity culture. However, that hasn’t happened to Jorge even after all of these years. He isn’t the kind of person who is obsessed with red carpets and flashing lights. Instead, he prefers a much more laid-back lifestyle. He loves being outside and enjoying doing things like swimming and hiking.
3. He’s In A Relationship
On top of finding the thing he loves, Jorge has also been fortunate to find the person he loves. Jorge is in a relationship with a woman named Lauren Rodriguez. It’s unclear exactly how long the two have been together. As far as we can tell, Lauren doesn’t work in the entertainment industry.
4. He’s An Activist
Not only does Jorge want to reach people with his work as an actor, but he also wants to leave a larger impact on the world through activism. Jorge is all about using his platform to stand up for the things he believes in. Over the years, he has shown his support for several causes including the fight to end racism and preserving the environment.
5. He’s Been In Video Games
One of the reasons Jorge hasn’t had any on-screen roles in the last couple of years is because he’s been heavily focused on voice work. He has done lots of voice acting and his talents have even gotten him the opportunity to be in video games. Some of his video game credits include Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Grand Theft Auto V.
6. He Likes To Read
Jorge is the type of person who loves to learn new things, and he also loves being able to enjoy a good story. Needless to say, reading is the perfect activity for him. During an interview with Sydney Buzz, he named The Alchemist, The Mastery of Love, and The Giving Tree as the three books he would take with him to a deserted island.
7. He Enjoys Traveling
Jorge is a very adventurous person and he loves to get out and explore the world. His love for adventure has brought him to several countries including Spain, Peru, and Mexico. There’s no doubt that he plans to add even more destinations to his list in the years to come.
8. He’s Admires Albert Einstein
Since Jorge is an actor, most people would probably guess that one of the people he looks up to the most would also be an actor. In reality, though, it’s Albert Einstein. He told Sydney Buzz, “Einstein had such a deep understanding of life stemming from his simple child-like curiosity, and has such a wonderful spirituality I admire.”
9. He Likes Taking Pictures
Jorge may not think of himself as a photographer, but if he doesn’t, he definitely should. He enjoys taking pictures while he’s out on his travels, and he’s a natural when it comes to snapping the perfect shot. He has shared several of his photos on social media and his followers really seem to enjoy them.
10. He’s Big On Positivity
The world can be a negative place, and there are times when that can feel impossible to avoid. No matter what kind of challenges Jorge faces, he refuses to become a pessimist. Jorge is the kind of person who does his best to see the bright side in every situation and he hopes that he can spread this attitude to others.