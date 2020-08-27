10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jorge Garay

If you don’t know the name Jorge Garay, it’s probably because he doesn’t use his name that often. His full name is Jorge Juan Garay Dicenta, and he calls himself Jeyjeygardi. He is famous for his video creations on the TikTok app, and he’s got more than 4 million followers who enjoy his work, too. There’s been a death rumor about him going around in August 2020, and it makes us want to get to know more about him. He’s not someone we know that much about, yet he has so many fans. It makes things interesting.
1. He’s Gay
Some people know, some people don’t, but everyone is always curious. He is a gay man, but we don’t know if he might be more or less than fully gay. We don’t know if he’s known his whole life, and we don’t know when he came out to his friends and family.
2. He’s in a Relationship
He’s in a relationship with another very famous social media star. His name is Benji Kroll, and he has more than 11 million followers of his own on social media. He’s going through some hard times right now as he tried to take his own life, and that has to have a very lasting negative effect on Jorge Garay and his own emotions.
3. His Relationship Might be Over
Garay’s boyfriend said that he woke up from his suicide attempt in the hospital all alone, and that his boyfriend had gone back to his own hometown and had no communication with him. Things did not go well for him, and they didn’t communicate, so we don’t know what might happen here and how this will play out.
4. He’s Accused of Sexual Misconduct
A 15-year-old boy came out recently and said that the TikTok video creator and his boyfriend, Kroll, used him and manipulated him into doing things for them for their own sexual pleasure. The child accuses the internet star of telling him that they had mutual feelings, tha the wanted it, and that he knew what he was doing. He said that Garay manipulated him using his status as an adult to get he minor child to do as he pleased.
5. He’s from Spain
We are not sure where he is from in Spain or if he is still there, but we know that he is from there. There is a rumor going around right now that he fled the country, went to Barcelona, and his body was found under a bridge. However, that appears to be a hoax.
6. He’s 18
Some people might feel that this makes the sexual misconduct accusations ‘better’ since the boy in question is only 3 years younger than he is, but it does not. He is a legal adult, and there are laws that protect minors from this sort of situation, and he broke those laws.
7. His Instagram is Shut Down
We aren’t surprised to see that his social media account has been shut down following rumors that he was grooming an underage child in a sexual manner. However, he shut it down, and then he disappeared. This is why so many people are wondering if the death rumors are true. On that note, we assume that he simply doesn’t want people to be able to say ugly things about him and that he doesn’t want to have to read the comments on his page that people will inevitably leave him.
8. He’s Currently Off the Grid
After accusations of sexual misconduct were released, he disappeared. He scrubbed his social media accounts and isn’t present online right now, but this is something we expected after those rumors began to circulate.
9. His Boyfriend Confirmed the Rumors
When he was accused of grooming a minor, he might have panicked and didn’t know what to do. However, when his boyfriend came out and admitted that he took part in some of it but that his boyfriend took part in all of it, he went into hiding. We don’t know if he can come back from that after his boyfriend announced to the world that the young boy’s accusations were essentially true stories.
10. He’s Losing Fans
Who is surprised by this? No one. The world is currently on the lookout for adults who are using kids, abusing kids, or mistreating minors, and we have a feeling that he won’t just lose fans on his own. He will find that parents make their kids stop following him and using his accounts, and that will become a household rule.