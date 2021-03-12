Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jose Figueroa Jr.

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jose Figueroa Jr.

3 mins ago

Trying to make it in the entertainment industry can be a long and grueling process, and all it takes is one good opportunity to change the course of an artist’s life forever. Jose Figueroa Jr. has waited his entire life for a moment like the one he just experienced on The Voice. His blind audition got all of the judges excited about his voice and John and Nick turned around with hopes of getting him on their team. Jose decided to join team Nick and he’s ready to get into the competition and continue to show the world why he deserves to be the next sinner of The Voice. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jose Figueroa Jr. from The Voice.

1. He Is A New York Native

Jose was born and raised in Spanish Harlem and he has Puerto Rican roots. His upbringing and culture have played a very big role in his musical style. Over the years Jose has moved around quite a bit. New York will always have a special place in Jose’s heart, but he currently lives in the Orlando, FL area.

2. He Is A Pastor

Jose’s faith is at the center of his life and he has been a pastor for several years. He has used his musical gifts as a way to honor his faith and he loves getting the chance to share his love of God with the world. Over the years, Jose has become well-known for his work in the gospel genre.

3. He Is A Family Man

Next to his faith, family is the most important thing in Jose’s life. He is happily married to a woman named Yoandra and he is also a proud father and husband. When Jose isn’t busy performing, you can bet that Jose is spending as much time with his family as he can.

4. He Is A Dance Instructor

The world is most familiar with Jose as a singer, but that isn’t the only way he likes to express his love for music. According to his website, he also has experience as a dance instructor. Unfortunately, the website doesn’t list which styles of dance Jose has worked with. Jose has also worked as an acting and modeling coach.

5. The Voice Isn’t His First Major Competition

The Voice may be the first time Jose has done a TV talent show, but it’s certainly not the first time he’s been part of a tough competition. In 2010, he won the gospel edition of Amateur Night at The Apollo. He also competed in Steve Harvey’s Sing Your Way to the Freedom Friday Party.

6. He Is An Award Winner

Jose is still trying to get where he wants to go in his career, but he’s already accomplished a lot. His talent has been recognized by countless people and he’s received several awards over the years. In 2012 and 2013 he won the male vocalist category at the Staten Island Gospel Festival.

7. He Is Passionate About Health And Fitness

In addition to wanting to sound his best, Jose also wants to look and feel his best. He is serious about doing everything he can to keep himself healthy, and he also likes to share that passion with others. His website says, “Jose also has a passion for living healthy and helping people lose weight. Aside from teaching people proper eating habits to avoid diseases that affect many African Americans and Hispanics (at a higher level), he is also a highly sought after Zumba Instructor.”

8. He Is Bilingual

Jose is a proud member of the Latino community and he reps his culture in everything he does. Jose is fluent in both English and Spanish and he also performs in both languages. It would be cool to see him get the chance to sing in English and Spanish during the competition.

9. He Has A YouTube Channel

People who enjoyed Jose’s performance on The Voice will be happy to know that they won’t have to wait until the next time he’s on the show to hear him sing. Jose has a YouTube channel where he has posted several videos of his performances. He only has 538 subscribers, but his channel has a total of more than 81,000 views.

10. He Is Signed With A Management Agency

Jose has put in a lot of hard work over the years and now he no longer has to do it alone. He is currently signed to TAD Management which is an agency that is focused on helping people all over the creative industry get booked for gigs all across the country.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Josh Holloway Re-Teaming With JJ Abrams For HBO Max Show “Duster”
Lost Writers Told a Lie to ABC Executives: This Was It
Check Out This Trailer for Godzilla Singular Point
Check out The First Trailer For The CW’s “Kung-Fu” Reboot Series
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “The Pale Blue Eye”
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Brad Pitt Was In
The Reason Aliens Was Sigourney Weaver’s Favorite in the Franchise
Tony Stark Fan Theory Gives MCU Fans Hope For a Return
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jose Figueroa Jr.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Halley Greg
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Durell Anthony
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Avery Roberson
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Attack on Titan Final Season
Attack on Titan Final Episodes Coming Soon
Demon Slayer
Every Anime Announced for 2021 (So Far)
Crunchyroll Beta
Crunchyroll Launches New Beta For US Anime Fans
2020 Anime Awards
What Happened at the 2020 Anime Awards?
Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges
How to Complete Week 5 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2
Xbox Bethesda
Xbox Acquires Bethesda, What Does This Mean For PlayStation?
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact “All That Glitters” Event Downtime Compensation
Valheim weapons
Valheim Weapons and How to Craft Them