Trying to make it in the entertainment industry can be a long and grueling process, and all it takes is one good opportunity to change the course of an artist’s life forever. Jose Figueroa Jr. has waited his entire life for a moment like the one he just experienced on The Voice. His blind audition got all of the judges excited about his voice and John and Nick turned around with hopes of getting him on their team. Jose decided to join team Nick and he’s ready to get into the competition and continue to show the world why he deserves to be the next sinner of The Voice. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jose Figueroa Jr. from The Voice.
1. He Is A New York Native
Jose was born and raised in Spanish Harlem and he has Puerto Rican roots. His upbringing and culture have played a very big role in his musical style. Over the years Jose has moved around quite a bit. New York will always have a special place in Jose’s heart, but he currently lives in the Orlando, FL area.
2. He Is A Pastor
Jose’s faith is at the center of his life and he has been a pastor for several years. He has used his musical gifts as a way to honor his faith and he loves getting the chance to share his love of God with the world. Over the years, Jose has become well-known for his work in the gospel genre.
3. He Is A Family Man
Next to his faith, family is the most important thing in Jose’s life. He is happily married to a woman named Yoandra and he is also a proud father and husband. When Jose isn’t busy performing, you can bet that Jose is spending as much time with his family as he can.
4. He Is A Dance Instructor
The world is most familiar with Jose as a singer, but that isn’t the only way he likes to express his love for music. According to his website, he also has experience as a dance instructor. Unfortunately, the website doesn’t list which styles of dance Jose has worked with. Jose has also worked as an acting and modeling coach.
5. The Voice Isn’t His First Major Competition
The Voice may be the first time Jose has done a TV talent show, but it’s certainly not the first time he’s been part of a tough competition. In 2010, he won the gospel edition of Amateur Night at The Apollo. He also competed in Steve Harvey’s Sing Your Way to the Freedom Friday Party.
6. He Is An Award Winner
Jose is still trying to get where he wants to go in his career, but he’s already accomplished a lot. His talent has been recognized by countless people and he’s received several awards over the years. In 2012 and 2013 he won the male vocalist category at the Staten Island Gospel Festival.
7. He Is Passionate About Health And Fitness
In addition to wanting to sound his best, Jose also wants to look and feel his best. He is serious about doing everything he can to keep himself healthy, and he also likes to share that passion with others. His website says, “Jose also has a passion for living healthy and helping people lose weight. Aside from teaching people proper eating habits to avoid diseases that affect many African Americans and Hispanics (at a higher level), he is also a highly sought after Zumba Instructor.”
8. He Is Bilingual
Jose is a proud member of the Latino community and he reps his culture in everything he does. Jose is fluent in both English and Spanish and he also performs in both languages. It would be cool to see him get the chance to sing in English and Spanish during the competition.
9. He Has A YouTube Channel
People who enjoyed Jose’s performance on The Voice will be happy to know that they won’t have to wait until the next time he’s on the show to hear him sing. Jose has a YouTube channel where he has posted several videos of his performances. He only has 538 subscribers, but his channel has a total of more than 81,000 views.
10. He Is Signed With A Management Agency
Jose has put in a lot of hard work over the years and now he no longer has to do it alone. He is currently signed to TAD Management which is an agency that is focused on helping people all over the creative industry get booked for gigs all across the country.