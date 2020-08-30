Born in Mexico, Jose Resendez has built an acting career that has earned him recognition all over the world. His good looks are probably the first thing to catch people’s attention, but he certainly has the talent to keep people engaged. In the almost 20 years since making his on screen debut, Jose has gone on to be cast in a variety of TV roles – each giving him a chance to show off his wide range of skills. While most of his work has been in Spanish language productions, Jose’s skills know no language barriers. Although he has only had one film role, his fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing more of him on the big screen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jose Resendez.
1. He Was In A Pageant
Jose’s good looks have definitely gotten him a lot of attention throughout his life. In the early 2000s, he won a male pageant in Mexico called El Modelo México. He then went on to represent his country in Mister World 2003 where he finished as third runner up.
2. He Loves To Go Camping
Jose may be a big TV star, but he is also an outdoors kind of guy who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. When he has free time he loves getting the chance to spend it outside. After all, breathing in some fresh air is one of the best ways to relax and decompress. When he’s out in nature, he likes to do things like go camping and exploring.
3. He Sells Health/Wellness Supplements
Acting is definitely what pays the bills for Jose, but he’s also got a nice little side hustle going. He sells health and wellness supplements for a company called Total Life Changes (TLC). The company has become popular in recent years for its teas and other products.
4. He Was On Big Brother Mexico
If you’ve been following Jose’s career for a long time, you may remember that he’s also a reality TV star in his own right. He was a HouseGuest on Big Brother Mexico. Although he didn’t win the show, he was definitely someone the fans looked forward to seeing.
5. He’s Active On Social Media
Social media has become a great way for actors to stay in touch with their fans and also keep them up to date on the projects they’re working on. Still though, some actors have chosen not to put a lot of time and effort into building a social media presence. Jose isn’t one of those actors. He is very active on social media and has built up a good size following. He has over 188,000 followers on Twitter and 293,000 on Instagram.
6. He’s A Proud Dad
Despite the fact that his career often means lots of time spent away from home, having a close relationship with his family is very important to him. He is a very proud father who appears to have two young daughters: Gia and Lana. When Jose gets a day off from work, you can usually find him spending time with them.
7. He Sells Merch
TLC products aren’t the only thing that Jose sells. He also has an eCommerce store where he sells clothing and other items. If you’re a huge Jose Resendez fan and you’ve always wanted a personalized shout out from him, you can purchase that on his website as well.
8. He Started Acting As A Child
Jose was bitten by the acting bug at a very young age. Since he was a kid, he knew that he wanted to become an actor and he started acting in local theater productions when he was just 10-years-old. He did a lot of his early acting at the well-known Teatro Nova.
9. He Loves Five Guys
Health and fitness are important to Jose, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to treat himself from time to time. Jose loves a good burger and Five Guys is one of his favorite places to enjoy a meal. If you’ve ever had a burger from Five Guys you can probably get a good idea as to why he loves them so much.
10. He’s Not A Fan Of TikTok
TikTok has become the social media star of 2020. Even though the platform has been around for a few years, it has become increasingly popular in 2020, especially during the pandemic. There are countless people all over the world who love TikTok, but Jose Resendez isn’t one of them. In an Instagram post he shared an image of a cartoon man pulling down his pants to show a screen with the TikTok logo on his butt. His caption, which was written in Spanish, translates to “They have us where they want, because stupidity is what we love!” It’s important to note, however, that the message behind this post is likely bigger than just TikTok.