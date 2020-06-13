Josh Gad is Getting the Original Ghostbusters Cast Back Together

It’d be great to see the Ghostbusters crew back together for a reunion, though the only actor obviously not making it will be Harold Ramis, as he passed away in 2014 and is still missed very much. Likely though the cast members that do show up will discuss his character and working with him as would be natural, especially considering that he was a big part of both movies. While the reunion was apparently supposed to happen on June 8th as MovieWeb has revealed it should be coming sooner or later at this point as Josh Gad has pointed out. Notable names that should be expected are Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and perhaps a few surprise guests that we don’t know about just yet. It would be great to see Rick Moranis since he stepped away from Ghostbusters: Afterlife but will hopefully be up for a reunion such as this since he too was a big part of the movies as Louis Tully. He was definitely one of the more annoying parts but he was also someone that a lot of people happened to like since the comedian has been widely regarded for his skills for years. Other cast members that would be fun to see would be William Atherton, aka Walter Peck, who was perhaps the most hated man in the movies, possibly even more so than Wilhelm von Homburg, aka Viggo the Carpathian. Homburg passed away some time ago, as did other favorites that had short but meaningful roles such as David Margulies, aka the mayor, and Alice Drummond, the librarian from the first movie. There are a host of memorable characters from the movies but since a good number of them have passed away, it’s been decades after all, there are still plenty to be found for this endeavor.
You can bet that Gad will be spouting one-liner and puns all over the place with the cast, who will no doubt expect it, since there are so many quotable lines from the Ghostbusters movies that a lot of us can probably remember them by heart. A lot of those same sayings have been used in memes and other graphics throughout the years to great extent and have been memorized by many people simply because of the humor and the fact that they can be used in so many different ways. If anyone’s seen the Coca-Cola cans featuring random names they’ll likely have noticed the Zuul reference (“There is no Dana only Zuul“, right?) since this is one of the best lines in the movie. There are plenty of others such as “Somebody wipes their nose and you wanna keep it?” from Peter Venkman when asked to gather a sample of the ectoplasmic residue in the library scene, or “Tell him about the Twinkie,” which was said by Winston to Peter in regards to Egon’s explanation of the storage compartment where the ghosts were held. There are simply too many lines to quote, but I’ll do one more anyway and it’s one of the better ones, “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!” as it came from Peter to the mayor while explaining what was going on after the containment had been breached. The original movie is by far the best and while the 2016 version tried it just fell short of the ideal for a few reasons.
Getting a good number of the original cast members back for a reunion like this would be an awesome thing to see and of course it would be great to have all of them show up that are expected, especially Rick Moranis. The reason I say especially him is that he did bow out of acting for quite some time to be with his family after his wife passed and his presence has been missed by a lot of people over the years. There’s a rumor that he would gladly come back for another Honey I Shrunk the Kids movie, but it’s largely because he felt so much closer to that story than to the Ghostbusters, which is hard to blame him for really since he did have a much bigger role in the former but was still hilarious in the latter. That was his choice however and he’s stuck with it, so there’s a lot of respect to be given to Rick since he didn’t waffle on his ability to stay away and he did right by his family. But yeah, seeing him in this reunion would mean a lot to fans and would no doubt be just a lot of fun to witness since he did play a key role in the movies despite not being given much regard most of the time. Hopefully we’ll see this reunion soon, just keep an eye out and it should appear at some point.